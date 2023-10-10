Loeries2023: Three lessons on how creative thinking can change the world

Creative director, VP of Area 23, New York-based creative agency specialising in healthcare, Geet Rathi tackled the burning topic of whether AI will take over creative jobs.

Although AI, our ‘new overlords’, can create beautiful art and will take some jobs, Rathi’s case studies set out to demonstrate its limitations, such as its inability to generate the special ideas that human designers bring to the creative process - such as those eureka moments, passion, chaos and all the stages of ‘creating jobs that I love’.

Blink to Speak is a new communication system for the healthcare industry, consisting of a groundbreaking graphic eye alphabet system, accompanying training manuals and technologies.

She used this as a case study to show how AI was used initially to yield useful feedback on communication methods to help paralysed people who have difficulties with speech, such as the use of simple vocabulary, symbols and colour coding.

However, she shows that while AI may be able to create, it cannot be the creator, while it can can imitate, it cannot innovate. The eureka moment could only have emerged from the human truth that patients that cannot communicate in any other ways, are able to make themselves understood by eye movement.

Neither can AI imbue any passion or feeling. The The Portuguese (Re)Constitution project from FCB Lisbon shows the backstory.

Between 1933 and 1974 Portugal lived under a dictatorial regime prohibiting freedom of speech, the case study shows how passionate poets and illustrators have reworked old texts to highlight only some words, a reversal of the very censorship techniques used by the oppressive regime.

The beautiful example of what the full freedom of human intelligence, artistry, emotion and expression can bring to bear has become a bestseller for Penguin Books and a poster example of what AII cannot do.

Parting bon mot from Rathi “I will hire AI, as my intern, not as my boss”.