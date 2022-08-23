Joburgers on the hunt for the best burger in the city with Anele and the Club on 947

From the team that brought you 'The Best Chocolate Cake in Joburg, The Best Ribs in Joburg, 'The Best Biltong in Joburg and the 'Best Samoosa' in Joburg comes an all-new search for the Best Burger in Joburg. Whether it's beef, chicken or vegan, Anele and the Club on 947 are on the search - with your help - for The Best Burger in Joburg.

They want you to nominate the burger joint you feel makes the best burger in Joburg. All you have to do is SMS #burger, the name of the place and your name to 32947.

The competition runs from Tuesday, 16 August, to Monday, 29 August. Over the next three weeks Anele and the Club on 947 will process nominations, get down to some serious blind tasting, narrow it down to five finalists and announce a winner. The final will take place on Monday, 29 August, and the Best Burger in Joburg will be awarded to the winner as chosen by Anele and the Club.

Tune into Anele and the Club on 947 to find out how the tasting is going. You might hear some stomach gurgling and some lip smacking noises as the team digest their gastronomic delights.



