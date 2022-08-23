Swipe iX and New Media launch joint innovation lab

Swipe iX, New Media's in-house digital solutions agency, has welcomed Gaynor Johnson as the head of its newly launched innovation lab.

This collaborative space will accelerate key MarTech and other projects that facilitate digital transformation. Johnson and her team will drive projects, existing and new, from ideation to fulfilment, opening exceptional growth opportunities for New Media, Swipe iX and the agencies' clients.

Johnson holds a BTech in marketing from Cape Peninsula University of Technology and has always focused on the customer side of the trade, paying special attention to people's needs and how they respond to products and services. In the eight years before joining Swipe, she focused on mobile-first products with Tencent and Clickatell.

Johnson says: "I have been fortunate to work for some of the biggest names in the tech industry, companies at the forefront of technology, in South Africa and the UK. Swipe iX and New Media's philosophy of human-centred, sustainable solutions resonates with me. True innovation succeeds when there is a clear purpose to improve something for others. I have always focused on customer experience first and creating unique solutions that are customer led is in my DNA."

Swipe iX MD Leo Redelinghuys says: "An important ingredient of innovation is the ability to take risks with the knowledge that 'this might not work'. Creating a shared space for innovation and collaboration outside of the two companies' daily operational constraints gives our teams the ability to focus on and ideate new digital solutions. One of our company's values is 'courage to contribute ideas', which means that we welcome everyone's voice and input, creating a culture that is nurturing and collaborative to address relevant customer challenges and achieve massive goals together. With Gaynor at the helm of this new unit, I have no doubt that our ideation will flourish and exceptional new opportunities will be developed."

Owned by content marketing agency New Media since 2020, Swipe iX has a reputation for innovative, scalable and secure digital solutions. Swipe has worked with a wide range of businesses, from venture capital-backed technology startups to multinational corporations. Clients include Hyprop, FNB, Mediclinic and Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb concludes: "Together, New Media and Swipe tell the stories that matter most on platforms people love to use. This is a powerful combination of content marketing and tech that delights our clients' customers and brings our clients real return on their marketing spend. Our joint innovation lab allows us to level up even further by developing bold new solutions. This is the future of New Media and Swipe loading!"



