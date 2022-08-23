Industries

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to step down

23 Aug 2022
Kasper Rorsted, CEO of sportswear giant Adidas, will step down from the position during the course of 2023.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted. Source: Adidas
A statement shared by the company said that the Adidas board and Rorsted “mutually agreed” that he would hand over the top job.

The search for a successor has already started, and Danish-born Rorsted will remain CEO until the new appointment has been made to ensure a smooth transition.

Adidas to sell Reebok to Authentic Brands Group for €2,1bn

13 Aug 2021

Thomas Rabe, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas AG, thanked Rorsted on behalf of the board: "We would like to thank Kasper for his major achievements. During his tenure since 2016 he has strategically repositioned the company and fast-forwarded its digital transformation. Under Kasper’s leadership Adidas has substantially advanced its digital capabilities and grown its online sales by a factor of more than five.

"In North America, the world’s largest sporting goods market, Adidas has doubled its sales. In addition, Adidas has strengthened its leadership position in sustainability and increased diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the company. One example is the share of women in leadership positions that increased significantly during his tenure. Following the successful divestiture of TaylorMade, CCM Hockey and Reebok the company is now able to focus its efforts on its core brand Adidas.

A necessary restart

Rabe continued, "After three challenging years that were marked by the economic consequences of the Covid-19-pandemic and geo-political tensions, it is now the right time to initiate a CEO transition and pave the way for a restart. We are pleased that Kasper will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company during the upcoming months jointly with the supervisory board and executive board of Adidas AG."

Nike's new retail concept has gender-agnostic zones and a content studio
Nike's new retail concept has gender-agnostic zones and a content studio

19 Jul 2022

Kasper Rorsted, CEO of Adidas, commented: "Adidas is an iconic sports brand. As a company, we have achieved great progress in strategic areas of our business. I am proud of our achievements as a team. The past years have been marked by several external factors that disrupted our business significantly. It required huge efforts to master these challenges. This is why enabling a restart in 2023 is the right thing to do - both for the company and me personally.

"Our business is heading in the right direction. We are growing double-digit in 85% of our business. In the months to come our focus will be to accelerate our growth as soon as all markets can operate without major disruptions. Together with the Adidas team I am looking forward to realising this growth and, jointly with the supervisory board, to ensuring a smooth transition at the helm of the company."

