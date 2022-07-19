Nike's new retail concept has gender-agnostic zones and a content studio

Nike has launched its latest retail concept, dubbed Nike Style, in Seoul, Korea, designed to be part store and part creative studio.

Nike Style’s personalised store facade celebrates the Nike Member community by showcasing a collection of hand-drawn Swooshes created by Members in the local neighborhood. Source: Supplied

The concept is described by the athletic apparel and footwear giant as a "remixed expression of sports retail culture that blurs the line between physical and digital".

Localised product assortment

Nike Style caters to a distinct sport lifestyle audience through the lens of style, featuring gender-agnostic zones for fleece, tops, footwear, accessories, and other style-led collections.

The product zones are gender agnostic, so consumers can shop freely based on their personal preferences around fit and style, regardless of gender or size. Source: Supplied

Consumers are able to shop floors of seasonal product in addition to locally-curated collections that are resonant to the area. This first Nike Style is located in the Hongdae neighborhood, known for its art, music, dance, and fashion culture, surrounded by local shops, clubs and entertainment.

Nike has launched many of its most innovative retail concepts and experiences in Seoul, including Nike Rise, which bridges digital and physical to create immersive store experiences, and now Nike Style. According to the sportswear brand, the Hongdae neighborhood holds a strong relationship with the sneaker and neighborhood-retail community.

The SNKRS Lounge is an immersive and programmable space within Nike Style Hongdae that celebrates sneaker culture, the design community, and Nike innovation. Source: Supplied

Community content, augmented reality experiences

With the Style retail concept, Nike aims to broaden the aperture of sport retail culture by continuing to blend physical and digital experiences.

A key focus of the door is how it offers digital-physical spaces for consumers to express their personal style together. A content studio for local creatives, product experts, and shoppers opens up space for the community to create content on their own social media channels with customisable backdrops.

The content studio is an interactive in-store destination that invites local creatives, experts, and consumers to create content on their own social media channels with customisable backdrops. Source: Supplied

Throughout the store, QR codes offer augmented reality experiences related to product innovation and even the surrounding art installations. The Style door delivers other unique community experiences like Nike By You workshops and SNKRS Lounge events for Nike Members celebrating local sneaker culture.

The Nike By You zone is rooted in sustainability and encourages consumers to personalise, create, and upcycle existing items into one-of-a-kind pieces. Source: Supplied

The Nike Style concept is set to expand both regionally and internationally. A second Nike Style door will open in Shanghai later this year, after which the Nike Style concept will expand internationally in the future.