Mzansi's favourite radio station gets the nod for purpose and bravery in the metaverse

Jacaranda FM has been rewarded for two stand-out campaigns and its world-class talent as the brand captured the hearts and imagination of many South African's whilst Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were at an all time high last year.

At a ceremony held last week, Mzansi’s favourite radio station bagged two gold, one silver, and two bronze awards:

Gold | Digital Media Relations – Mzansi Quest 2021

Gold | Corporate Citizen – Spar Carols By Candlelight 2021

Silver | Digital Media Relations – Spar Carols by Candlelight 2021

Bronze | Gaming & Virtual Reality – Mzansi Quest 2021

Bronze | Radio Presenter of the Year – Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp

Whilst some are still wondering whether to-metaverse or not-to-metaverse, Jacaranda FM was first to pull the trigger during the lockdown and created the free virtual world – Mzansi Quest. The station was awarded a Gold Prism award for Digital Media Relations and a Bronze Prism award in the Gaming & Virtual Reality category – a first for radio in Africa.

“We focused on giving our community an experience they could appreciate and I think this led to our results and awards. Mzansi Quest was brave and innovative, the game attracted over 10,000 players over a week, and elevated the broadcast sector by showcasing the use of innovative technologies in tandem with the marketing mix to promote a campaign,” said Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM.

For the Spar Carols by Candlelight campaign, Jacaranda FM won Gold as a Corporate Citizen after raising over R250,000 for Mzansi’s most vulnerable over the festive season, and giving local talent and musicians the chance to earn money when the events industry was crippled. Jacaranda FM also won a Silver Prism award for Digital Media Relations in this category.

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, host of Jacaranda FM’s Workzone bagged the Bronze Presidential Award for Radio Presenter of the Year.

“We love the culture of excellence our entire team brings to the table, and Elana is no exception. Her consummate professionalism and relatability has made her a standout broadcaster, and we are thrilled to see her honoured by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa,” says Smith.



