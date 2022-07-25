Industries

The Street Store returns with support from Superbalist.com

25 Jul 2022
The first post-pandemic Street Store, took place this past weekend in Cape Town with the support of Superbalist.com, which provided an initial large donation of clothes.
Source: The Street Store 2019 December, the 961st Street Store, held in Cape Town
Source: The Street Store The Street Store 2019 December, the 961st Street Store, held in Cape Town

The next Street Store takes place this coming weekend (30 July) in Johannesburg, also supported by Superbalist.com.

A product of ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel, the award-winning Street Store is an open source, not-for-profit rent-free pop-up clothing store for the homeless. The public and organisations bring their clothes and ‘hang up to help out’ – creating shop-like opportunities for the homeless who need free clothes and shoes, with the help of volunteers.

Made up of a series of cardboard posters that double up as clothes hangers, the pop-up stores allows those with extra clothes to hang up, help out, and give homeless people the chance to “shop” and wear the clothes they like.

Commenting on the Cape Town Street Store turnout on Saturday, Mike Abel, founder and chief executive of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa says: “The number of people who were lined up patiently and waiting for this Street Store talks to the heightened level of need in society, particularly now post the devastating economic effects of the pandemic.”

Approaching 1,000th store

The initiative, nearing its 1,000 Street Store, launched in January 2014 in Cape Town. Since then the Street Store expanded globally prompting communities across the world to help clothe and support those in their community that need a hand.

“I’m immensely proud of how The Street Store, created by M&C Saatchi Abel for The Haven Night Shelter has gone on to become a huge global movement clothing many hundred thousands of people around the world,” says Abel.

Ille Potgieter, managing director of M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town explains: “What started as a local activation in Cape Town has taken place over 950 times globally and helped clothe over 500,000 people to date around the world, supported by the community for the community, and is now a valued contribution to many in need.”

How local businesses can help reduce inequality
How local businesses can help reduce inequality

By 10 Jun 2022

Jumpstarting the return of Street Stores

Superbalist.com hopes that its donations will not only help jumpstart the return of Street Stores but also calls on consumers and South Africans to do their part and donate to help the rollout of even more in the coming months.

“For those of us who have never had to worry about clothing, shelter, and other necessities we take for granted, we can take a step back and acknowledge our circumstances and those that others may find themselves in,” says Dr Tumi Sebopa, head of brand of Superbalist.com.

“Our involvement is a stark reminder that – while in the business of clothing – many South Africans are relegated to rummaging in bins or begging for clothing, another reason why we are passionate about this cause.

The brand also set up donation boxes at its Richmond Park Click-n-Collect point that will provide additional clothing for forthcoming Street Stores.

More about the Street Stores and their locations can be found on Facebook.

For more information or to host your own Street Store, visit The Street Store

