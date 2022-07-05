Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OFM RadioG&G DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingHot 102.7FMEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaKaya 959Exposure MarketingHaveYouHeardAPO GroupBroad MediaEbony+IvoryJoe Public UnitedPublisher's ToolboxEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • NTR Coordinator Cape Town
  • Executive Assistant Johannesburg
  • Digital Content Producer - Multimedia Johannesburg
  • IT 1st Line Support Technician Cape Town
  • Marketing Assistant Rustenburg, North West
  • Multimedia Content Creator Rustenburg, North West
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Kfm 94.5 celebrates the Best of The Cape 2022

    5 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Kfm 94.5, the Cape's biggest commercial radio station has announced that 'The Kfm Best of the Cape Awards' is back!

    Kfm 94.5 celebrates the Best of The Cape 2022
    The campaign, which launched with massive success last year, celebrates the best of the best in the Cape across 30 categories. During the inaugural awards last year, small businesses around the province – impacted by the effects of Covid – received a much-needed economic boost thanks to the exposure created by this initiative.

    This year, the people of the Cape can nominate their favourites across 30 categories from today until Friday 15 July. The categories are:

    Eat & drink

    1. Best Date Night Restaurant

    2. Best Breakfast Spot

    3. Best Coffee

    4. Best Wine Brand

    5. Best Family Restaurant

    6. Best Pet Friendly Eatery

    7. Best Takeaway Spot

    8. Best Local Craft Beer

    9. Best Local Craft Gin

    10. Best Biltong

    Experience

    11. Best Farmstall

    12. Best Adventure Experience

    13. Best Tourist Attraction

    14. Best Wine Farm Experience

    15. Best Kids Party Spot

    Style

    16. Best Hairdresser

    17. Best Barber

    18. Best Place to Sweat

    Stay

    19. Best Hotel

    20. Best Guest House

    21. Best Dorpie

    22. Best Wedding Venue

    23. Best Market

    Fan faves

    24. Best Amateur Sports Club

    25. Best Professional Sports Team

    26. Best Local Musician

    Business

    27. Best Corner Shop

    28. Best Small Business (services / product)

    29. Best Online Store

    30. Best Internet Service Provider

    The top 5 finalists in each category will be announced on Monday 25 July, after which public voting will commence until Wednesday 3 August. Winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Friday 12 August 2022.

    According to Stephen Werner, Kfm station manager: “The Kfm Best of the Cape awards is about people coming together to celebrate this beautiful place we call home – the best sights, tastes, experiences, businesses and communities that you won't find anywhere else in the world. We were blown away by the outpour of support last year. We can’t wait to recognise and celebrate many more worthy winners in 2022."

    Last year's 'Best Date Night' winner was Avontuur Estate Restaurant. According to Zunia, Melanie and the staff at the restaurant: "Winning meant increased exposure, increased visitors, more bookings, more phone calls, and the fact that we made it to 20 years without closing our doors. It has been an incredible boost to us and has helped us keep our staff employed and our doors open. Thank you again for this incredible initiative. You have done more for the hospitality industry and smaller businesses than you can ever know."

    According to Joy Borovanska, head of marketing at J&M Famous Biltong: "Consumers were congratulating our staff when purchasing J&M biltong and mentioning that they had voted for us. We couldn't have done it without our fans and hardworking J&M employees. It has been such an honour for our team to win this award. For a brand that originated in Seapoint in 1942, this is a fantastic achievement."

    Darling Brew was the winner of the 'Best Local Craft Beer' award. Says Harry Dare, national sales and marketing manager: "It lets the consumer know that Darling Brew is doing the right thing and that our beers are of the highest standards. The brand exposure was also great in a day-to-day sense – our taste rooms in Darling and Woodstock both experienced increased traffic."

    Nominate your favourite business, experience, community group or venue on the Kfm 94.5 website at https://kfm.co.za. Nominations are now open until Wednesday 3 August.

    To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow social media tags @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape.


    NextOptions
    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.



    Related

    May Money Madness with LottoStar returns to Kfm 94.5
    Primedia BroadcastingMay Money Madness with LottoStar returns to Kfm 94.56 May 2022
    Huawei KDay 2022 is back
    Primedia BroadcastingHuawei KDay 2022 is back28 Jan 2022
    KFM 94.5 is looking for the Best of The Cape
    Primedia BroadcastingKFM 94.5 is looking for the Best of The Cape26 Jul 2021
    Primedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting appoints Lindile Xoko as chief revenue officer26 Jul 2021
    Trish Taylor of Primedia Broadcasting: 'Radio is a balance between art and science'
    Trish Taylor of Primedia Broadcasting: 'Radio is a balance between art and science'14 Jul 2021
    Primedia Broadcasting scoops 2 Station of the Year finalists in 2021 SA Radio Awards
    Primedia BroadcastingPrimedia Broadcasting scoops 2 Station of the Year finalists in 2021 SA Radio Awards24 Jun 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz