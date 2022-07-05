Kfm 94.5 celebrates the Best of The Cape 2022

Kfm 94.5, the Cape's biggest commercial radio station has announced that 'The Kfm Best of the Cape Awards' is back!

The campaign, which launched with massive success last year, celebrates the best of the best in the Cape across 30 categories. During the inaugural awards last year, small businesses around the province – impacted by the effects of Covid – received a much-needed economic boost thanks to the exposure created by this initiative.

This year, the people of the Cape can nominate their favourites across 30 categories from today until Friday 15 July. The categories are:

Eat & drink

1. Best Date Night Restaurant

2. Best Breakfast Spot

3. Best Coffee

4. Best Wine Brand

5. Best Family Restaurant

6. Best Pet Friendly Eatery

7. Best Takeaway Spot

8. Best Local Craft Beer

9. Best Local Craft Gin

10. Best Biltong

Experience

11. Best Farmstall

12. Best Adventure Experience

13. Best Tourist Attraction

14. Best Wine Farm Experience

15. Best Kids Party Spot

Style

16. Best Hairdresser

17. Best Barber

18. Best Place to Sweat

Stay

19. Best Hotel

20. Best Guest House

21. Best Dorpie

22. Best Wedding Venue

23. Best Market

Fan faves

24. Best Amateur Sports Club

25. Best Professional Sports Team

26. Best Local Musician

Business

27. Best Corner Shop

28. Best Small Business (services / product)

29. Best Online Store

30. Best Internet Service Provider

The top 5 finalists in each category will be announced on Monday 25 July, after which public voting will commence until Wednesday 3 August. Winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Friday 12 August 2022.

According to Stephen Werner, Kfm station manager: “The Kfm Best of the Cape awards is about people coming together to celebrate this beautiful place we call home – the best sights, tastes, experiences, businesses and communities that you won't find anywhere else in the world. We were blown away by the outpour of support last year. We can’t wait to recognise and celebrate many more worthy winners in 2022."

Last year's 'Best Date Night' winner was Avontuur Estate Restaurant. According to Zunia, Melanie and the staff at the restaurant: "Winning meant increased exposure, increased visitors, more bookings, more phone calls, and the fact that we made it to 20 years without closing our doors. It has been an incredible boost to us and has helped us keep our staff employed and our doors open. Thank you again for this incredible initiative. You have done more for the hospitality industry and smaller businesses than you can ever know."

According to Joy Borovanska, head of marketing at J&M Famous Biltong: "Consumers were congratulating our staff when purchasing J&M biltong and mentioning that they had voted for us. We couldn't have done it without our fans and hardworking J&M employees. It has been such an honour for our team to win this award. For a brand that originated in Seapoint in 1942, this is a fantastic achievement."

Darling Brew was the winner of the 'Best Local Craft Beer' award. Says Harry Dare, national sales and marketing manager: "It lets the consumer know that Darling Brew is doing the right thing and that our beers are of the highest standards. The brand exposure was also great in a day-to-day sense – our taste rooms in Darling and Woodstock both experienced increased traffic."

Nominate your favourite business, experience, community group or venue on the Kfm 94.5 website at https://kfm.co.za. Nominations are now open until Wednesday 3 August.

To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow social media tags @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape.



