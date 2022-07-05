Kfm 94.5 celebrates the Best of The Cape 2022

This year, the people of the Cape can nominate their favourites across 30 categories from today until Friday 15 July. The categories are:
Eat & drink
1. Best Date Night Restaurant
2. Best Breakfast Spot
3. Best Coffee
4. Best Wine Brand
5. Best Family Restaurant
6. Best Pet Friendly Eatery
7. Best Takeaway Spot
8. Best Local Craft Beer
9. Best Local Craft Gin
10. Best Biltong
Experience
11. Best Farmstall
12. Best Adventure Experience
13. Best Tourist Attraction
14. Best Wine Farm Experience
15. Best Kids Party Spot
Style
16. Best Hairdresser
17. Best Barber
18. Best Place to Sweat
Stay
19. Best Hotel
20. Best Guest House
21. Best Dorpie
22. Best Wedding Venue
23. Best Market
Fan faves
24. Best Amateur Sports Club
25. Best Professional Sports Team
26. Best Local Musician
Business
27. Best Corner Shop
28. Best Small Business (services / product)
29. Best Online Store
30. Best Internet Service Provider
The top 5 finalists in each category will be announced on Monday 25 July, after which public voting will commence until Wednesday 3 August. Winners will be announced in an all-day awards show on Kfm 94.5 from 6am on Friday 12 August 2022.
According to Stephen Werner, Kfm station manager: “The Kfm Best of the Cape awards is about people coming together to celebrate this beautiful place we call home – the best sights, tastes, experiences, businesses and communities that you won't find anywhere else in the world. We were blown away by the outpour of support last year. We can’t wait to recognise and celebrate many more worthy winners in 2022."
Last year's 'Best Date Night' winner was Avontuur Estate Restaurant. According to Zunia, Melanie and the staff at the restaurant: "Winning meant increased exposure, increased visitors, more bookings, more phone calls, and the fact that we made it to 20 years without closing our doors. It has been an incredible boost to us and has helped us keep our staff employed and our doors open. Thank you again for this incredible initiative. You have done more for the hospitality industry and smaller businesses than you can ever know."
According to Joy Borovanska, head of marketing at J&M Famous Biltong: "Consumers were congratulating our staff when purchasing J&M biltong and mentioning that they had voted for us. We couldn't have done it without our fans and hardworking J&M employees. It has been such an honour for our team to win this award. For a brand that originated in Seapoint in 1942, this is a fantastic achievement."
Darling Brew was the winner of the 'Best Local Craft Beer' award. Says Harry Dare, national sales and marketing manager: "It lets the consumer know that Darling Brew is doing the right thing and that our beers are of the highest standards. The brand exposure was also great in a day-to-day sense – our taste rooms in Darling and Woodstock both experienced increased traffic."
Nominate your favourite business, experience, community group or venue on the Kfm 94.5 website at https://kfm.co.za. Nominations are now open until Wednesday 3 August.
To find out more, tune in to Kfm 94.5 every day and follow social media tags @KFMza and #KfmBestOfTheCape.