Exciting new promotional initiative available on OFM

Promoting your brand and your business during the uncertain times brought about by Covid-19 has never been easier, thanks to an innovative new offering by OFM, the sound of your life in Central South Africa.

OFM Live Link gives clients the opportunity to deliver their marketing message through the influence of one of OFM’s popular presenters. This means that an OFM presenter will visit their store or venue to tell Central South Africa on-air and online about their products and services.



Says Anchen Lintvelt, OFM Sales Manager: "Jamie Notter said, ‘Innovation is change that unlocks new value.’ Covid-19 taught us that one can always find new ways to do things. It requires listening to your market and creating solutions for their needs. As a media and advertising platform, it is very important to the OFM sales team to offer our advertisers innovative and creative solutions that will add value and ensure a good return on investment. One way we can do this, is to endorse their products and services through our presenters."



The Live Link is a custom made product, relevant to our current situation that will give our advertisers a new and exciting way to communicate to our listeners. Presenters identified to participate in the OFM Live Link activations include Agri Hour presenter Gerben van Niekerk, The Good Morning Breakfast Show presenters Shandor Potgieter, Lesley Piet and Sam Ludidi, Mid-Morning Magic presenter Yolanda Maartens, At Lunch presenter Enriko Klopper, The Joyride presenters Nico van der Westhuizen, Mienke van Rooyen and Aaron Masemola, OFM Nights presenter Cyril Viljoen and Weekend Breakfast presenter Pieter Venter.



For more info, go to



OFM Live Link gives clients the opportunity to deliver their marketing message through the influence of one of OFM’s popular presenters. This means that an OFM presenter will visit their store or venue to tell Central South Africa on-air and online about their products and services.Says Anchen Lintvelt, OFM Sales Manager: "Jamie Notter said, ‘Innovation is change that unlocks new value.’ Covid-19 taught us that one can always find new ways to do things. It requires listening to your market and creating solutions for their needs. As a media and advertising platform, it is very important to the OFM sales team to offer our advertisers innovative and creative solutions that will add value and ensure a good return on investment. One way we can do this, is to endorse their products and services through our presenters."The Live Link is a custom made product, relevant to our current situation that will give our advertisers a new and exciting way to communicate to our listeners. Presenters identified to participate in the OFM Live Link activations include Agri Hour presenter Gerben van Niekerk, The Good Morning Breakfast Show presenters Shandor Potgieter, Lesley Piet and Sam Ludidi, Mid-Morning Magic presenter Yolanda Maartens, At Lunch presenter Enriko Klopper, The Joyride presenters Nico van der Westhuizen, Mienke van Rooyen and Aaron Masemola, OFM Nights presenter Cyril Viljoen and Weekend Breakfast presenter Pieter Venter.For more info, go to https://www.ofm.co.za/advertise-on-ofm or call OFM Radio advertising sales at 051 5050 900.

News