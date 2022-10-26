Industries

    Sizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!

    26 Oct 2022
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has your summer holidays sorted. Whether you plan to head to the coast for sun, sea, sand and siestas, or travel inland to explore the city and cultural sights of the countryside, visit family and friends around the country or take a solo adventure, we have a hotel near to where you want to be.
    Sizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!

    Our annual summer campaign, now on, gives you great ways to save when staying in our hotels from 16 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

    City Lodge Hotel Maputo, Mozambique
    City Lodge Hotel Maputo, Mozambique
    Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha
    Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha

    Here’s how it works:

    Coastal hotels:

    Stay for three nights or more at participating coastal Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges and enjoy:

    • Up to 25% off your accommodation
    • Two free breakfasts per room per day
    • One free drinks voucher per day
    • Free branded beach towel
    • Free bat and ball set

    Inland hotels

    Book a summer holiday at participating inland Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges for any length of time and receive:

    • Up to 25% off your accommodation
    • Two free breakfasts per room per day
    • One free drinks voucher per day

    Book a stay at participating Road Lodges around the country and get up to 10% discount.

    Terms and conditions apply, and certain hotels are excluded from the offer. Go to our website – www.clhg.com – to find out more and book your stay!

    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, The Protea Restaurant
    Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, The Protea Restaurant
    Town Lodge Gaborone
    Town Lodge Gaborone

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotel Group, says: “We are delighted to offer our leisure, ‘bleisure’ and business travellers more ways to save money this summer, with up to 25% off our Best Available Rate plus a few festive gifts. We want to help your travel budget go further and let you know how much we appreciate you choosing our hotels for your next stay. With new food and beverage options on the menu at all of our hotel brands, sparkling swimming pools, comfy beds and friendly staff, now’s the time to unplug from your routine, plug into our fast and reliable WiFi, and make this summer the one that recharges your batteries.”

    City Lodge Hotel
    The City Lodge Hotel Group's brands - the Fairview Hotel, Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, Town Lodge and Road Lodge, provide quality accommodation for business and leisure travellers. The group focuses on providing service excellence, convenience and consistency across all of its well established brands
