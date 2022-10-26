Sizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!

City Lodge Hotel Group has your summer holidays sorted. Whether you plan to head to the coast for sun, sea, sand and siestas, or travel inland to explore the city and cultural sights of the countryside, visit family and friends around the country or take a solo adventure, we have a hotel near to where you want to be.

Our annual summer campaign, now on, gives you great ways to save when staying in our hotels from 16 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

City Lodge Hotel Maputo, Mozambique Courtyard Hotel Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha

Here’s how it works:

Coastal hotels:

Stay for three nights or more at participating coastal Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges and enjoy:

Up to 25% off your accommodation



Two free breakfasts per room per day



One free drinks voucher per day



Free branded beach towel



Free bat and ball set

Inland hotels

Book a summer holiday at participating inland Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges for any length of time and receive:

Up to 25% off your accommodation



Two free breakfasts per room per day



One free drinks voucher per day

Book a stay at participating Road Lodges around the country and get up to 10% discount.

Terms and conditions apply, and certain hotels are excluded from the offer. Go to our website – www.clhg.com – to find out more and book your stay!

Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City, The Protea Restaurant Town Lodge Gaborone

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer of City Lodge Hotel Group, says: “We are delighted to offer our leisure, ‘bleisure’ and business travellers more ways to save money this summer, with up to 25% off our Best Available Rate plus a few festive gifts. We want to help your travel budget go further and let you know how much we appreciate you choosing our hotels for your next stay. With new food and beverage options on the menu at all of our hotel brands, sparkling swimming pools, comfy beds and friendly staff, now’s the time to unplug from your routine, plug into our fast and reliable WiFi, and make this summer the one that recharges your batteries.”



