    Aleph Hospitality signs third hotel in Uganda

    28 Jul 2022
    Dubai-based independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality has solidified its presence in Uganda by taking over management of the Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel in Kampala.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The contemporary four-star hotel is situated in the upscale neighbourhood of Bugolobi, on the outskirts of the capital Kampala. The boutique hotel features a restaurant, cocktail lounge, outdoor garden, pool and gym, as well as a business centre and conference facilities.

    The hotel is located in the central business district of Kampala.

    Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality says: "We are delighted to welcome the Best Western Plus The Athena Hotel into the Aleph portfolio. Seven years ago, when we identified a gap in the market for independent hotel management companies, I could not have imagined that today we would be managing 12 hotels in Africa, with many more properties in the pipeline."

    Owner of Athena Investment, Grace Kavuya, says: "We are excited to work with the experienced team at Aleph Hospitality and look forward to taking the hotel and our guest experience to the next level. With the strong post-pandemic recovery in travel globally and the country’s continued investment in the hospitality sector, we are confident that there is a bright future for our hotel and the tourism industry in Uganda."

