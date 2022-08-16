Industries

    Jan le Roux appointed CEO of Leapfrog Property Group

    16 Aug 2022
    Following the untimely passing of Bruce Swain, Jan le Roux has been appointed CEO of the Leapfrog Property Group, effective immediately. Le Roux was the first CEO of the group, which he founded with Swain in 2007.
    Jan le Roux, CEO of Leapfrog Property Group
    Jan le Roux, CEO of Leapfrog Property Group

    Le Roux brings close on four decades of real estate experience to the position, having served the industry as practitioner, leader and mentor within a dynamic range of agencies, organisations and bodies.

    Says Le Roux: “The circumstances that bring me to this position are sad but I am excited and committed to furthering Bruce’s vision for the group by providing the right support for all franchisees and agents to excel, and ultimately to ensure that all our clients have a positive property experience.”

