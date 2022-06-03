Rocketseed named a 2022 Top Email Signature Performer by SourceForge

Customer reviews are invaluable to us at Rocketseed. The insights they provide help us to keep improving our email signature management software user experience and are testimony to our brand reputation.
So, as Rocketseed’s VP of client solutions, I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to our customers who contributed to the reviews!
We’re thrilled to accept the SourceForge Spring 2022 Top Performer Award which places us in the top 10% of favourably reviewed products. However, what really stands out for us is the value our customers place on the ‘human’ customer service and support they receive from our dedicated support and technical teams.
As one reviewer puts it “This fantastic product is backed by an exceptional team. Rocketseed truly rocks any digital marketing campaign.”
Reviews like this make everything worth it!
We do our best to provide best-in-class professional business email signatures, and we’re always happy to see our users rewarding us with incredible reviews.
Also, we’re delighted to see support from SourceForge President, Logan Abbott: “I’m very excited to announce the Spring 2022 Top Performers… Rocketseed has been recognised as a Top Performer this spring in the Email Signature and Email Management categories, and their outstanding user reviews are a testament to the high-quality solution they provide to their customers!”
In fact, the reviews say it all. It’s great to see every aspect of our business email signature solution mentioned so enthusiastically. From professional signature design and the benefits that centralised control brings to standardising company signatures, through to the specifics of running multiple targeted email signature marketing campaigns. Not to mention the advanced engagement analytics offered by our reporting dashboard.
So, if you’re a current Rocketseed user, we’d love for you to leave us a SourceForge review
.
And if you are looking for professional business email signature software and you like what you read in our reviews, contact us
for a personalised product demo.