Africa


Top 5 factors to consider when buying a business laptop

21 Dec 2022
Issued by: ASUS
It's official. Your business needs to update its IT infrastructure and laptops are on the top of the list. Where do you begin? What factors should you consider off-hand and what isn't essential at this point?
When purchasing a laptop for business use, business owners can simplify the decision-making process by weighing five critical factors.

1. Solid business warranty and service

A laptop used solely at home will see little wear and tear and last for years. But what if a laptop suffers a keyboard coffee spill at the office, or a laptop assigned to a leading salesperson suddenly fails and needs immediate service or replacement? A solid business warranty and service offering go hand-in-hand with a company’s risk mitigation package.

2. Size and weight

A technician out in the field will want features to match the work environment’s demands. A field tech working out of a car or truck may determine a small-sized notebook is a bad match for their work. Rather, a notebook with an amply large keyboard and a similarly large video monitor allows for use with gloves in colder weather and easy visibility in bright outdoor sunlight.

Conversely, for the staff always travelling and on the go, the appropriate laptop would be the ultimate in lightweight and compact size. A small footprint is always convenient for narrow fold-down desks on most commuter aircraft and airliners.

3. Processing power

For an engineer or graphics designer, a large monitor will help ease the strain on the eyes through a long day of writing code or drafting intricate drawings. But to complement a large display size, there usually comes extra computing power in the form of a powerful graphics processing unit (GPU).

4. Security

If security is the main concern, administrators may consider using laptops with biometric security features such as fingerprint readers. Some business systems have them as a standard or as an inexpensive upgrade option. With a fingerprint reader, users can swipe login to Windows or configure a password manager to use a fingerprint as a credential.

5. Form fitting function

For a freelance graphic designer serving local businesses, there may be frequent sales pitches at customers’ offices. For this scenario, use a laptop that offers not only easy portability but also a larger screen for presentation with customers.

For high-resolution video and graphics, a laptop will need a powerful graphics processing unit (GPU). When considering a large screen laptop with high computing power, business staff should remember that with size and power usually comes added weight.

An office administrator performing general tasks in a cramped office may not have enough space for a full-sized work tower. Again, this is a situation where a laptop meets the challenge. A general office worker will need high computing power like their designer/engineer colleagues so a general-purpose business laptop would be best.

Ready to step up?

Considering all the above, ASUS offers a broad offering of business laptops to meet all of a business team’s needs. Learn more at ASUS Business.

ASUS
ASUS offers the best mobile computing technology. No matter where you are on your professional journey, there's a notebook ready to expand your capabilities and streamline your digital life.
