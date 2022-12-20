LG delivers year-round comfort and elegance with new Art Cool Gallery at CES 2023

With a stylish design, personalised content and LG's renowned dual inverter, new residential air conditioner creates a chic and comfortable living environment

LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest Art Cool Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Boasting a 27-inch LCD screen and LG’s upgradable options, the new model can display personalised content to match any season or to instantly refresh the room using LG ThinQ app. It also delivers energy-efficient cooling and heating with LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor™ and three-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry™, and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.

Presenting exclusive content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the Art Cool Gallery gives one the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an advanced LG air conditioner. Using ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of gorgeous, static and animated images – or choose from favorite family photos – and display something new whenever they feel like a change. The new model can be easily managed using the included smart remote or via a mobile app1 that lets users choose settings and functions, and monitor the appliance’s status in real-time, from any location.

Equipped with the company’s DUAL Inverter Compressor, the new Art Cool Gallery delivers energy-efficient cooling, using up to 70% less power than a conventional residential air conditioner.2 The new model’s three-way airflow provides indirect airflows suitable for the space. LG’s latest Art Cool Gallery also helps create an indoor environment that is as peaceful as it is comfortable, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels, and closing its ‘hidden’ bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users’ rest.3

What’s more, the stunning Art Cool Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to LG’s AI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned4 and a cover that helps make installation easier.

“Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest Art Cool Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With the unique combination of personalised content and cutting-edge technologies, LG’s innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from 5-8 January 2023 can see all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new Art Cool Gallery air conditioner.

Disclaimer: While some products might not be available for sale in South Africa yet, we are constantly revising our product range as the market demand changes and we hope to have this product available in this subsidiary in the future.

1.Currently only compatible with Android OS-based devices.

2.Based on TÜV Rheinland tests conducted according to LG internal test methods comparing cooling time and power consumption. Test conducted in a chamber of 69 meters3 (4.3 x 7.0 x 2.3m) at a temperature of 33o C with a relative humidity of 60% using LG air conditioner with DUAL Inverter Compressor (model US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0) and LG air conditioner with constant speed compressor (model TS-H2465DA0, TS-H122TDA) at a set temperature of 26o C. Energy savings is measured by comparing the power consumption of the two models during 8 hours of operation.

3.Tested LG’s internal lab measuring the average noise level of the product in the ‘Sleep Mode’ (19.6 decibels). Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment

4.Users can access and clean the Art Cool Gallery air conditioner’s fan after removing the bottom grill.