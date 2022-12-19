Food and beverage boost for Eastern Cape tourism

The Department of Tourism recently hosted its summer graduation, which saw 55 graduates complete a one-year food and beverages programme targeted at unemployed youth in the Eastern Cape.

The programme aims to upskill and ensure employability within the hospitality industry.

The programme entailed 30% theory and 70% workplace experiential training with graduates receiving a national certificate in food and beverages accredited by the Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sports sector education and Training Authority (Cathsseta).

Statistics South Africa recently reported a 31.2% increase in the food and beverages industry in Quarter 3 of 2022 compared to Quarter 3 of 2021. This year-on-year growth is a boost for the tourism industry.

Graduates were excited to share their experiences with the food and beverages programme. Njongo Ratshalala from Gqeberha said: "This programme has been the best time of my life. It has opened great opportunities for me and I got the experience that I never thought I would get."

Masande Jara from Mthatha added: "This programme was perfect and I am looking forward about working in the tourism industry. Thank you to the Department of Tourism for this opportunity."