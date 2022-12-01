Industries

Atlantis Foods acquires Snoek Wholesalers

1 Dec 2022
Seafood distribution company, Atlantis Foods has acquired Snoek Wholesalers in a deal that will see Atlantis Foods grow its business operations and revenue considerably. "The acquisition of Snoek Wholesales is the next step in our expansion plan and complements our business perfectly," says Neil Pascall, managing director. "Not only will it strengthen our management team and increase the number of brands in our stable, it will make our business more competitive in the market."
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Snoek Wholesalers offers a wide range of fish and seafood products to the wholesale and retail trade.

After starting off as Supapackers in 2003, the company rebranded as Atlantis Foods and acquired a seafood importer and distributor, Breco Seafoods, in 2017. This deal resulted in Atlantis Foods establishing itself as one of the largest seafood distribution companies in South Africa.

Today, Atlantis Foods supply a broad range of seafood to wholesalers, food service customers and most of the biggest names in the retail industry.
Established in 1964, Snoek Wholesalers started off processing mainly smoked snoek products but today, they process and market a wide variety of seafood products in fresh and frozen form.

#BizTrends2022: South African seafood to make waves globally
#BizTrends2022: South African seafood to make waves globally

By 5 Jan 2022

Robert Zive joins Atlantis Foods as a director. He has 26 years of experience in the fishing industry at Snoek Wholesalers, where he held the position of managing director for the last seven years. "We are delighted to join the Atlantis Foods team. They have built an incredible and industrious company that successfully operates in various market sectors. We look forward to pooling our resources and knowledge to the benefit of the business and all its stakeholders." says Zive.

Snoek Wholesalers represents global brands, Marfrio and Leroy, in South Africa. They also source giant squid from Peru and China for processing at their on-site factory in Philippi, where they have contributed significantly to local job creation in this impoverished area.

"Snoek Wholesalers has deep roots in the fishing industry, with a reputation for delivering personal service and a reliable record as both a distributor and a source of supply. We look forward to their team joining ours and aligning our businesses to optimise efficiencies. Customers can look forward to an even broader selection of products with a continued focus on customer service." says Neil.

Together with Snoek Wholesalers’s cold store in Philippi, Atlantis Foods now operates a total cold storage capacity of more than 12,400 pallets.

