Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Olea South AfricaGreenCapeBinanceAICPA & CIMABonitasEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Santam rebrands: Unveils Santam Switch

3 Aug 2023
Santam has announced the rebranding of its app-based digital client solution from JaSure to Santam Switch, following the 100% acquisition of the insure tech company a year ago.
Source: Supplied. Atang Matebesi, the chief executive officer of Santam’s Client Solutions business.
Source: Supplied. Atang Matebesi, the chief executive officer of Santam’s Client Solutions business.

In a significant move within the insurance industry, Santam has revealed the transformation of its app-based digital client solution, now bearing the name Santam Switch. The decision comes in the wake of Santam's complete acquisition of JaSure InsureTech exactly a year ago, signalling a strategic shift in their approach to enhancing customer experience and expanding their market reach.

As part of its multi-channel strategy, Santam is accelerating its growth through a variety of distribution channels and business models to reach new market segments through new age digital insurance solutions.

According to Atang Matebesi, the chief executive officer of Santam’s client solutions business, the rebrand accelerates a fully digital solution for Santam and positions the brand for growth within a younger market segment, while leveraging Santam’s established brand, underwriting expertise and track record.

“The Santam Switch identity combines the best of JaSure’s energy and youthfulness, with the trust and credibility of the Santam brand to successfully resonate with Millennial and Gen Z consumers,” said Matebesi.

He said the name change to Santam Switch aligns perfectly with the on-demand product features that enable customers to switch their insurance on and off in the Santam Switch app and signifies the product’s simplicity and ease of use.

“At Santam, we continually strive to add value to our customers and by complementing our intermediated broker business with a digital solution with a differentiated DNA, we have done just that.

Catering to diverse lifestyles

“This solution will drive broader appeal to new market segments who prefer to engage digitally while customising cover to suit their unique lifestyle needs,” he added.

Santam Switch is an on-demand digital client solution offering instant cover for motor vehicles, single home items, and portable possessions such as cellphones, laptops, photographic equipment, musical instruments, bicycles and other sporting and camping gear, among others.

Previously known as JaSure, the company was founded in 2018 with a product vision to empower clients to choose what they want to insure and when, in a seamless user experience through its intuitive app interface.

Santam initially acquired 51% of the insurtech in 2020 and completed the acquisition by obtaining the remaining 49% equity in June 2022.

“Offering tech-based bite-sized cover for specific risks supports a more inclusive approach to driving insurance and access to previously excluded markets,” said Matebesi.

NextOptions
Read more: Santam, home insurance

Related

Source:
Unveiling Santam's new initiative to tackle insurance crime surge in South Africa17 Jul 2023
Source: © 123rf The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards have been announced
The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism shortlist announced5 Jul 2023
Source: Supplied. Jeanette Marais, Momentum Metropolitan's new chief executive officer.
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings makes history29 May 2023
Santam launches digital insurance for micro township enterprises starting at R75
Santam launches digital insurance for micro township enterprises starting at R7518 May 2023
DStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors
DStv Media SalesDStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors25 Apr 2023
Calling all women entrepreneurs
Media24 LifestyleCalling all women entrepreneurs11 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied. Santam's chief executive officer,Tavaziva Madzinga.
Santam pays out biggest natural-catastrophe claim in its history3 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. Gugu Mtetwa Santam's executive head of strategy and investor relations, with effect from 1 February 2023.
Santam appoints new executive head of strategy and investor relations1 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz