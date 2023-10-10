Industries

Africa


Watch South Africa's top investment experts on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

10 Oct 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
Smart Money with Alishia Seckam is South Africa's premier investment podcast and has grown tremendously since it was launched at the start of 2023.
Watch South Africa's top investment experts on Smart Money with Alishia Seckam

Key to Smart Money’s success is Seckam’s excellent discussions with South Africa’s top investment minds.

They are must-watch interviews for anyone interested in the South African investment sector, as well as those interested in offshore investing.

We have outlined four Smart Money interviews that offer excellent investing advice, below.

Michael Jordaan shares his investment insights

As a venture capitalist and the co-founder of Bank Zero, Michael Jordaan is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s foremost financial thought leaders.

In his Smart Money interview, Jordaan explains how he chooses which companies to invest in.

Vestact CEO Paul Theron reveals his best share investment

Paul Theron is Vestact’s CEO and has forged a reputation for being a trailblazer in the South African financial services industry.

In his Smart Money interview, Theron outlines his approach to investing, and reveals the best share purchase he’s ever made.

Ninety One’s Sangeeth Sewnath discusses the benefits of investing offshore

Sangeeth Sewnath is Ninety One’s deputy managing director of the Africa Client Group and has been with the company for over 23 years.

In this interview, Sewnath discusses the key benefits of investing offshore.

Rand Swiss founder Gary Booysen on the evolution of the local investment industry

Gary Booysen is the founder of Rand Swiss.

In his Smart Money interview, Booysen explains how the South African investment industry has evolved over the past 10 years and discusses the exciting opportunities that are now available.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
