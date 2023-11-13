Saica's Finance Leaders event celebrates 5 years of driving innovation and collaboration

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) announces the fifth anniversary of its flagship event, Finance Leaders.

Over the past few years, Finance Leaders has stood as a beacon of innovation, connecting professionals in business, practice, and technology. This esteemed two-day conference, hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre, promises an immersive experience featuring renowned speakers and thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of Finance, Business, and Technology.

Saica, as a facilitator for budding enterprises, serves as a catalyst for startups and upcoming businesses to connect with industry professionals. Finance Leaders not only provides a platform for engagement but also opens doors for these businesses to thrive, especially in challenging economic climates such as South Africa.

Finance Leaders has evolved into a dynamic platform enabling growth and collaboration. This annual conference has consistently brought together influential international and local speakers, creating a space where ideas flourish and connections thrive. This year’s lineup of speakers includes distinguished international and local thought leaders from the realms of business, practice, and technology. Their insights will shape discussions on the pivotal role of finance in driving business and technological advancements.

Patricia Stock CA(SA), CEO at MGI RAS and incoming CEO at Saica; Bruce Whitfield, author and journalist; David Shapiro CA(SA) chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Securities; Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa; Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public; Zuby, musician, podcaster and public speaker; Michael Jordaan, founder of Bank Zero; Ndia Magadagela CA(SA), co-founder of Everlectric; and Robert Paddock, founder of GetSmarter and CEO at Valenture Institute, amongst others.

Delegates have the unique opportunity to tailor their experience by selecting from a diverse range of topics, creating a personalised agenda that aligns with their professional interests.

With over 30 exhibitors and a vibrant community of chartered accountants, Finance Leaders fosters an environment conducive to networking and collaboration. Delegates can engage with industry professionals, start-ups, and financing companies, creating valuable connections that extend beyond the conference.

Finance Leaders is tailored for companies in the tech and financing industries, along with individuals possessing thought leadership.

Secure your spot at the Finance Leaders event today by registering here.