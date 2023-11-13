Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICABullion PR & CommunicationJNPRSimply Financial ServicesMerchant West GroupBinanceAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Accounting & Auditing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Saica's Finance Leaders event celebrates 5 years of driving innovation and collaboration

    Issued by SAICA
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) announces the fifth anniversary of its flagship event, Finance Leaders.
    Saica's Finance Leaders event celebrates 5 years of driving innovation and collaboration

    Over the past few years, Finance Leaders has stood as a beacon of innovation, connecting professionals in business, practice, and technology. This esteemed two-day conference, hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre, promises an immersive experience featuring renowned speakers and thought-provoking discussions on the intersection of Finance, Business, and Technology.

    Saica, as a facilitator for budding enterprises, serves as a catalyst for startups and upcoming businesses to connect with industry professionals. Finance Leaders not only provides a platform for engagement but also opens doors for these businesses to thrive, especially in challenging economic climates such as South Africa.

    Finance Leaders has evolved into a dynamic platform enabling growth and collaboration. This annual conference has consistently brought together influential international and local speakers, creating a space where ideas flourish and connections thrive. This year’s lineup of speakers includes distinguished international and local thought leaders from the realms of business, practice, and technology. Their insights will shape discussions on the pivotal role of finance in driving business and technological advancements.

    Patricia Stock CA(SA), CEO at MGI RAS and incoming CEO at Saica; Bruce Whitfield, author and journalist; David Shapiro CA(SA) chief global equity strategist at Sasfin Securities; Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa; Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public; Zuby, musician, podcaster and public speaker; Michael Jordaan, founder of Bank Zero; Ndia Magadagela CA(SA), co-founder of Everlectric; and Robert Paddock, founder of GetSmarter and CEO at Valenture Institute, amongst others.

    Delegates have the unique opportunity to tailor their experience by selecting from a diverse range of topics, creating a personalised agenda that aligns with their professional interests.

    With over 30 exhibitors and a vibrant community of chartered accountants, Finance Leaders fosters an environment conducive to networking and collaboration. Delegates can engage with industry professionals, start-ups, and financing companies, creating valuable connections that extend beyond the conference.

    Finance Leaders is tailored for companies in the tech and financing industries, along with individuals possessing thought leadership.

    Secure your spot at the Finance Leaders event today by registering here.

    Read more: SAICA, Michael Jordaan, GetSmarter, Bruce Whitfield, Xolisa Dyeshana, Business Leadership South Africa, Sasfin Securities, David Shapiro, Robert Paddock, Busisiwe Mavuso, Bank Zero, Everlectric
    NextOptions
    SAICA
    The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the professional home of Chartered Accountants [CAs(SA)] who are leaders in business, government and the communities they serve.

    Related

    Budget deficit resulting in more pressure on Sars, thus putting more pressure on taxpayers
    SAICABudget deficit resulting in more pressure on Sars, thus putting more pressure on taxpayers
    Water crisis in South Africa: Are we making progress?
    SAICAWater crisis in South Africa: Are we making progress?
    Greylisting as it relates to trusts
    SAICAGreylisting as it relates to trusts
    The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement and the water crisis
    SAICAThe Medium Term Budget Policy Statement and the water crisis
    Meet the self-proclaimed &quot;craving specialist&quot; behind Chicken Licken's #CureTheCraving campaign
    Joe PublicMeet the self-proclaimed "craving specialist" behind Chicken Licken's #CureTheCraving campaign
    A milestone for Saica's Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund when passion, dreams and empowerment align
    SAICAA milestone for Saica's Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund when passion, dreams and empowerment align
    Saica's celebrates decade of excellence at this year's Top 35-Under-35 Awards
    SAICASaica's celebrates decade of excellence at this year's Top 35-Under-35 Awards
    Chicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year
    Joe PublicChicken Licken wins Brand of the Year at the Loerie Awards for the 7th consecutive year
    Must read
    Diseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
    AgricultureDiseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
     26 minutes
    NSFAS applications open next week
    EducationNSFAS applications open next week
    18 hours
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    21 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     21 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz