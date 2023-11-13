Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICABullion PR & CommunicationJNPRSimply Financial ServicesMerchant West GroupBinanceAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Kenya appoints Citi, Standard Bank to study possibility of borrowing in international markets

    By George Obulutsa
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Kenya has appointed Citi and Standard Bank as joint lead managers to assess the potential of borrowing in dollars in international markets, the finance ministry said.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    "Any transaction or transactions will be subject to market conditions," it said in a statement on its website late on Sunday, 12 November.

    Kenya is being watched closely on how it handles the repayment of a $2bn Eurobond that falls due in June 2024 because of the country's growing debt repayments, weakening currency and a surge in yields that has effectively locked out many frontier economies from markets.

    On Thursday, 9 November, President William Ruto said Kenya will pay back in December $300m of this bond, while his chief economic adviser said on Tuesday the bond's refinancing was fully funded.

    Read more: Standard Bank, Citi
    NextOptions

    Source

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Youtube.
    How the Standard Bank fraud centre's serious error triggered an EFF-AfriForum war of words
     23 hours
    #SBTopWomenAwards: Lifetime Achievement awarded to Dr. Anna Mokgokong
    Topco Media#SBTopWomenAwards: Lifetime Achievement awarded to Dr. Anna Mokgokong
    The enduring charm of radio dramas in the digital age
    MediaHeads 360The enduring charm of radio dramas in the digital age
    #SBTopWomenAwards: Celebrating 'My Africa' and honouring excellence
    Topco Media#SBTopWomenAwards: Celebrating 'My Africa' and honouring excellence
    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    IPP projects may miss extended funding deadline
     1 Nov 2023
    Saica's celebrates decade of excellence at this year's Top 35-Under-35 Awards
    SAICASaica's celebrates decade of excellence at this year's Top 35-Under-35 Awards
    FNB wins Best Digital Bank, according to Human8's SITEisfaction 2023
    Human8FNB wins Best Digital Bank, according to Human8's SITEisfaction 2023
    Take advantage of #BlackFriday to make the most of the Festive Season and Januworry
    Take advantage of #BlackFriday to make the most of the Festive Season and Januworry
    25 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Diseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
    AgricultureDiseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
     26 minutes
    NSFAS applications open next week
    EducationNSFAS applications open next week
    18 hours
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    21 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     21 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz