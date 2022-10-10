5 key skills that learnerships can provide

While South Africa struggles with one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world, it is also faced with a shortage of skilled people to fill positions in many sectors. Businesses want workers who can hit the ground running, yet matriculants don't have the skills or the understanding of the work environment to make the required impact.

So how do we solve this impasse? According to Sean Sharp, executive head of Sales at EduPower Skills Academy, learnerships are the only solution.

“Learnerships bridge the gap between school and work. They can provide the essential skills to help young people get onto the employment ladder and once there, build solid career trajectories,” Sharp explains. `

In a structured programme, a learnership is typically a 12-month qualification. Through work-based learning, learners sharpen the knowledge and skills needed for a specific job – all of which prepares them for the workplace. But what are the key skills developed by learnerships? Three learners from EduPower explain the five key skills they have acquired during their learnerships: