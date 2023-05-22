Industries

Africa


Eduvos to exhibit at SAGSA 2023

22 May 2023
Issued by: Eduvos
Eduvos is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at South African Girls' Schools Association (SAGSA) Conference 2023. Eduvos is also sponsoring the keynote speaker of the event.
Eduvos to exhibit at SAGSA 2023

The conference will take place between 24 and 26 May at Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria. The event invites educators and principals from girls’ schools across South Africa to attend. SAGSA is an association of public and private girls’ schools, all of whom have the common goal of educating young women to become strong leaders of the future.

This speaks to Eduvos, one of the largest private higher education institutions in South Africa, and its mission to unlock the potential of each of its students to help make Africa a better place.

Eduvos is also enthusiastic about the opportunity to talk to an audience who are working to promote the education and empowerment of young women in South Africa.

All-girls schools also have a track record of producing top-achieving students. Research has shown that girls in classrooms with high-achieving females are more likely to pursue ambitious educational goals. Three of the top five schools in South Africa, ranked by the number of matrics that passed the 2021 exams, were all-girls schools.

Eduvos offers over 27 fully accredited and internationally recognised degrees and believes that young women will find their calling at one of its 12 campuses nationwide.

For media enquiries contact Kara van der Berg at moc.sovude@grebdv.arak.

Eduvos
Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
