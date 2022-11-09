Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BMi ResearchVaal University of TechnologyStoneBullion PR & CommunicationHuaweiAFDAWits PlusRosebank CollegeSASMilpark EducationBizcommunity.comTSIBAEduvosEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Branch Manager Nelspruit
  • Academic Manager Johannesburg
  • Operations Administrator Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Fine Arts Consultant Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Marketing Consultant Johannesburg
  • Understudy to Curriculum Design and Implementation Supervisor Johannesburg or Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    UCT digital archive breaks barriers for isiXhosa research

    9 Nov 2022
    A team at the University of Cape Town (UCT), lead by Dr Jacques de Wet of the Department of Sociology, is developing a digital archive of early isiXhosa publications authored by African intellectuals, which will enable easier access to the texts for research purposes.
    Image source: Kampus Production from
    Image source: Kampus Production from Pexels

    De Wet has begun to introduce these African thinkers into contemporary sociology through his own teaching and research.

    Most sociology students will be familiar with the names Max Weber and Émile Durkheim, influential European sociologists who lived and wrote in the late 1800s and early 1900s. But far fewer, even in South Africa, would have heard the names Mpilo Walter Benson Rubusana and Samuel Edward Krune Mqhayi, African intellectuals and social commentators from the same period who published their work in isiXhosa.

    Their writings significantly influenced African ideological and intellectual projects of the period, which culminated in 1912 with the launching of the South African Native National Congress, later known as the Africa National Congress (ANC).

    Fortunately, work is underway to bring their writings to light.

    De Wet, head of the isiXhosa Sociological Concepts and Intellectual Traditions Research Group, and Amandla Ngwendu, from African Languages at UCT, working with a team of isiXhosa-speaking students are digitising isiXhosa newspapers and books from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

    The goal of the archive is to make the writings of these African intellectuals available and “research-ready” for contemporary study.

    The IsiXhosa Intellectual Traditions (IsiXIT) Digital Archive, already available on the iBali platform hosted by UCT Libraries’ Digital Library Service, was born out of a conversation between De Wet and a colleague who was researching the writings of Mqhayi.

    De Wet elaborates: “Guided by the work of Neville Alexander on multilingualism and decolonising academia, I began to read Mqhayi’s work in isiXhosa and soon realised that if we were going to decolonise sociology and contribute meaningfully to the making of an African sociology, it was critical that we engaged with these and other texts written in the vernacular and grapple with the socially constructed meanings of African sociological concepts as they are conveyed through these texts.”

    Woop woop! UCT celebrates translation of app into isiXhosa for students
    Woop woop! UCT celebrates translation of app into isiXhosa for students

    22 May 2020

    Accessing the isiXhosa writings

    Part of the challenge of researching the writings of African intellectuals, published at the turn of the 20th century, was accessing their work.

    “These texts are scattered across numerous libraries in South Africa, and they are in varying conditions,” De Wet explains.

    The books are easier to access, but isiXhosa newspapers from the 1800s are very fragile and, for that reason, many are not available to the public. They can be viewed only as static digital images.

    The challenge of trying to access and convert these writings for his own research got De Wet thinking about the value of a digital archive. This plan gained considerable urgency after the devastating fires at UCT in 2021, which destroyed so many primary collections.

    Working with Ngwendu and his former student Dr Jonathan Schoots (at Stellenbosch University), De Wet managed to secure funding and recruited a team of isiXhosa-speaking students to build the IsiXIT Digital Archive. It includes PDFs and text files of early isiXhosa newspapers and books as well as additional information (metadata) about each publication and its contents.

    “It is an expensive and time-consuming endeavour,” De Wet says. “We had to purchase digital copies of the newspapers. Then we converted them into text documents using optical character recognition software. Thereafter, the converted text needed to be corrected for formatting, spelling and other errors.”

    Here is where the work of the isiXhosa-speaking students was invaluable.

    Working under the guidance of Ngwendu, the students worked systematically to correct errors before the texts were uploaded to the collection.

    “The newspapers are often damaged,” says Ngwendu. “It is therefore incredibly important that the students are very fluent in isiXhosa and engage carefully with the content because sometimes words are illegible, and they would have to read in context to figure out what the word is supposed to be.”

    First PhD in isiXhosa lauded
    First PhD in isiXhosa lauded

    26 Apr 2017

    Research and the collection

    The collection is gradually expanding. But the team receives emails requesting even more material.

    Ngwendu, while sceptical at first about the idea, soon changed her mind when she began engaging with the texts. And now that emails are coming in asking for more content, the value of the work is clear.

    Zimingonaphakade Sigenu is just one of students using the collection for research. De Wet supervised Sigenu’s master’s thesis that drew on the archive and other sources to investigate the socially constructed meanings of the isiXhosa concept of impucuko and how it has evolved over the past 150 years.

    Making a discipline our own

    De Wet is also introducing this work into his teaching.

    “We now have bilingual publications that allow students to learn about isiXhosa sociological concepts,” he says. “Once we have sufficient sociological concepts in isiXhosa, we can progress to indigenous theories.”

    He was heartened by the comments from one isiXhosa-speaking student who told De Wet that when she first started studying sociology, she could not find herself in the discipline; she saw it as something foreign. After working on the archive and reading the research outputs, her view shifted. She told De Wet that she was now able to locate herself in the discipline and saw sociology as “something that is ours”.

    “This begins to show the importance of the IsiXIT Digital Archive as a source for decolonising our curricula,” says De Wet.

    “When sociology is no longer foreign and students can identify with it – and academia more generally – then we are likely to see new contextually relevant, innovative research that pushes the frontiers of knowledge both locally and globally.”

    NextOptions
    Read more: isiXhosa, UCT, University of Cape Town, isiXhosa readers, educational research, decolonisation of education

    Related

    Research underway into greening the zinc ore refining process
    Research underway into greening the zinc ore refining process7 Oct 2022
    Source:
    30 years on: SA's Black middle-class on upward trajectory28 Sep 2022
    Source:
    Study finds HIV-positive cervical cancer patients face higher mortality rate27 Sep 2022
    Source: Supplied. J.P Morgan's new head of M&A for sub-Saharan Africa, Njabulo Ngubane.
    J.P. Morgan announces head of M&A for sub-Saharan Africa21 Sep 2022
    Source:
    SA's Black Middle Class showed resilience through Covid-19 pandemic, market research shows20 Sep 2022
    Image supplied: South African comedian Riaad Moosa
    Mixing magic and comedy with Riaad Moosa20 Sep 2022
    Source: Je'nine May. Professor Suki Goodman, the dean of the Faculty of Commerce at UCT
    UCT's Department of Finance and Tax celebrates 10-year anniversary19 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Art and Activism: In December last year, activists began a successful campaign against Shell’s attempt to prospect for gas off the Eastern Cape Wild Coast, amplifying it with short films, street art and even dedicated music tracks which helped to bring more people out to support frontline communities, and help protect our marine life. It is this creative energy that the Climate Story Lab aims to harness
    Southern African creatives called on to make an impact on the climate crisis12 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz