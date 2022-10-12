Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

3RCVaal University of TechnologyEDGE EducationredAcademyMSC Artisan AcademyPearsonBizcommunity.comFundzaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • MMed Support Coordinator Stellenbosch
  • LP Theatre Technical Officer and HC PA Lecturer Cape Town
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Studying while you work is possible...

    12 Oct 2022
    Issued by: 3RC
    Working and studying at the same time is totally possible. Not only does allow you to earn an income while you further your career, but it also offers you a way to put your learning into practice and gain valuable experience. Embarking on any learning journey can be scary. Kay Cheytanov,, CEO and Founder of 3RC talks about how you can make your studying dream and reality with a few tips on how to study while you work and make it a success.
    Studying while you work is possible...

    I’ll start with the first, very obvious one of time management. I say obvious but, very often, this is the one that lets most people down. Life happens, work happens, and unfortunately if you haven’t scheduled time and kept to it, your studying won’t happen. Managing your time and balancing your life is a very careful traipse act. You have to make peace with late nights and early mornings and always try to be ahead of your schedule with assignments and project. You need to remember to balance this out with time for yourself, family and friends so that you don’t start to resent your decision to further your education.

    Pace yourself, if you are worried about work commitments and responsibility, I suggest that you should start small, take a few modules at first and when you feel more confident then you can take on more. There will always be times when work and study deadlines overlap or clash but if you keep to your schedule and stay calm, you will not be overwhelmed.

    Stay organised! It’s very easy to get organised, we buy a diary, clear a study area, sharpen our pencils and off we go however staying organized is a lot harder than people think. Before to start, create a learning process for yourself, one that is not too complicated and one that you can easily stick to. Keeping to good habits like making notes, writing to do lists, sticking to scheduled times, setting reminders for to-do items, colour coding areas or difficulty of topics all help with staying organized and on track.

    Get enough rest: Studies show a positive relationship between students’ results and how much sleep they’re getting. However, this doesn’t only mean getting a full 8 hours of sleep before a big assessment or project but rather getting enough sleep for several nights before you do the bulk of your studying.

    Choose a study method that works for you and stick to it. It’s much easier to retain information when you know “how” to learn. Find the way that best suits your nature and way of understanding, be it summary notes, diagrams, reading aloud or mind mapping. The Feynman Technique is an efficient method of learning a concept quickly by explaining it in plain and simple terms.

    Lastly, Keep work in the loop. Regularly communicate your journey with your supervisor, manager or boss, will make your work life a little less stressful. Let them know when you are coming up to exams, big assignments or projects so that they are well informed about where you are at in your journey and how to best assist you in making it a success.

    Going back to studying or starting a new learning journey can be tricky but with discipline, determination and dedication you can make it work. Remember to take care of your mental, physical and emotional health. Take a break when you need it and learn to enjoy a nap from time to time. Ask for help when you need it, even if that help is just a hug.

    Keep the end result in mind. The effort will be worth your while.

    If you are not sure what or where to study, visits www.swiwel.com, over 50 tertiary institutions and 600 study options to choose from, get all the information you need in one place. Register for free for 24/7 access.

    NextOptions
    3RC
    3RC is a youth marketing and edutainment company. Our roadshows, videos and publications bring quality educational and marketing objectives together to reach the school-age market.
    Read more: Kay Cheytanov, 3RC

    Related

    3RC youth marketing company engages over 100,000 youth annually through 360 approach
    3RC3RC youth marketing company engages over 100,000 youth annually through 360 approach1 Sep 2022
    Doing it all - what it took to get here! A letter to all young entrepreneurs
    3RCDoing it all - what it took to get here! A letter to all young entrepreneurs5 Aug 2022
    Tips to finding your career path in a world of choice
    3RCTips to finding your career path in a world of choice6 May 2022
    3RC launches world first, 3D Immersive Career Expo - Swiwel
    3RC3RC launches world first, 3D Immersive Career Expo - Swiwel26 Jan 2022
    Swiwel 3D immersive career expo launches
    Swiwel 3D immersive career expo launches21 Jan 2022
    College would have been easier if only I had known to...
    3RCCollege would have been easier if only I had known to...6 Dec 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz