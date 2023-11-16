Industries

    The dangers of neglecting textbook investment and how Oxford University Press offers a lifeline

    Issued by Oxford University Press
    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    In an age marked by rapid technological advancement, the debate over the role of textbooks in education often takes a back seat to discussions about digital resources and interactive learning tools. However, it is imperative that we recognise the value of textbooks in the classroom, as well as the consequences of neglecting their importance.
    The dangers of neglecting textbook investment and how Oxford University Press offers a lifeline

    While the digital divide persists, many students still lack access to digital devices or reliable internet connections. Textbooks bridge the digital divide by making education accessible to all, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

    A policy paper released by Unesco's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report highlighted that providing textbooks to all students could increase literacy scores by between 5 and 20%.

    'Textbooks are especially relevant to improving learning outcomes in low-income countries with large class sizes, a high proportion of unqualified teachers and a shortage of instructional time,' the GEM report stated. 'Next to an engaged and prepared teacher, well-designed textbooks in sufficient quantities are the most effective way to improve instruction and learning.'

    At Oxford University Press, we understand the importance of quality education. We believe in the power of textbooks to shape young minds, and we've made it our mission to provide the most comprehensive and affordable solutions. We offer a wide range of textbooks that align with the Caps curriculum, ensuring that students receive the most up-to-date and relevant information. By investing in our textbooks, schools and libraries can enhance their educational offerings, and teachers can have the confidence they need to teach effectively.

    View our catalogue to explore Oxford University Press's comprehensive range of affordable and Caps-approved textbooks. Order your Oxford Caps approved textbooks, atlases, dictionaries and resources exclusively from our Oxford catalogue and qualify for a massive discount plus free delivery.

    Follow these three easy steps:
    Step 1:     View the Oxford catalogue here: https://resourcehub.oxford.co.za/oxford-caps-approved/
    Step 2: Complete and submit the order form: https://forms.office.com/e/xsFtanWW3F
    Step 3: For more information, contact our representatives: https://resourcehub.oxford.co.za/oxford-caps-approved/contact-an-oxford-consultant/

    The dangers of neglecting textbook investment and how Oxford University Press offers a lifeline

    Alternatively, you can download the order form by scanning the QR code:

    References:
    https://www.teachermagazine.com.au/article/improving-student-achievement-by-increasing-access-to-textbooks
    http://research.acer.edu.au/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1024&context=tll_misc

    Oxford University Press
    Oxford University Press advances knowledge and learning in South Africa and across the world. They produce educational material and support for Grade R to 12, TVET, higher education and home learning in a variety of South African languages, and they aim to make their content available to their customers in whichever format suits them best, whether print or digital. They welcome new ideas and fresh thinking and offer the opportunity for individuals and teams to make their mark. They believe in the transformative power of education to inspire progress and realise human potential.

