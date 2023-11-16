Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SoapboxEduvosAFDAWits PlusOur Salad MixBET SoftwareRegent Business School3RCNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Call for a national early childhood feeding scheme

    By Sonia A. Rao
    16 Nov 2023
    16 Nov 2023
    There is no government nutrition programme for children before they enter formal schooling.
    There is no national government feeding scheme for children before they enter formal schooling. Archive photo: Brenton Geach
    There is no national government feeding scheme for children before they enter formal schooling. Archive photo: Brenton Geach


    • The Real Reform for Early Childhood Development campaign is calling for a national feeding scheme for children before they start formal schooling.

    • Nearly one in four South African children under the age of five are stunted due to malnutrition.

    • And yet there is no government feeding scheme for children before they enter formal schooling.

    Despite the National School Nutrition Programme, government is failing to address malnutrition in children. More than one in four (27%) South African children under the age of five are stunted (short for their age). And a recent South African Human Rights Commission report found 116 children in the Eastern Cape had died of severe malnutrition in the course of a year.

    The problem is that there is no national feeding scheme for children before they enter formal schooling, says the Real Reform for Early Childhood Development campaign, which released a series of reports this month seeking to address the issue.

    The current National School Nutrition Programme run by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is only for learners in primary and secondary school.

    The department does have an Early Childhood Development subsidy. It is R17 per child per day, but only R6.80 of this is intended for nutrition.

    The Real Reform report says this is not enough, and points to the World Bank which suggested increasing the total subsidy per child per day to R31. This “would translate to an increase from R6.80 to R12.40 per child per day for nutrition”, according to Real Reform.

    Furthermore, only registered Early Learning Programmes (ELPs) are eligible for the subsidy, yet 41% of ELPs are not registered. This may well mean that ELPs serving children who need the subsidy the most are not receiving it.

    Tatiana Kazim, researcher for the Equal Education Law Centre who co-authored one of the reports, says the measures government has taken to address malnutrition in the country’s children are inadequate.

    The Real Reform campaign argues for the creation of a new, separate nutrition programme solely for children in Early Childhood Development programmes.

    The National Treasury has allocated funding for a pilot programme. Tshepo Mantjé, a coordinator for Real Reform, says they hope their research will be considered in its implementation.

    The DBE attended the campaign’s report launch in Johannesburg on 3 November.

    “We are urging the Department of Basic Education to provide nutrition support to all eligible children attending early learning programmes, regardless of their registration status,” said Mantjé.

    Kazim says the programme needs to be “rolled out nationally as soon as possible”.

    The campaign recommends the DBE also conduct training on its health nutrition guidelines, oversee and coordinate the plan at national, provincial and municipal level, and make nutrition support a legal requirement.

    The three reports were written by representatives from Equal Education, South African Medical Research Council, Ilifa Labantwana, DG Murray Trust, UCT’s Centre for Law and Society, Do More Foundation and Equal Education Law Centre.

    Elijah Mhlanga, a media spokesperson for the DBE, did not respond to GroundUp’s requests for comment.

    The problem is that there is no national feeding scheme for children before they enter formal schooling, says the Real Reform for Early Childhood Development campaign, which released a series of reports this month seeking to address the issue.

    The current National School Nutrition Programme run by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is only for learners in primary and secondary school.

    The department does have an Early Childhood Development subsidy. It is R17 per child per day, but only R6.80 of this is intended for nutrition.

    The Real Reform report says this is not enough, and points to the World Bank which suggested increasing the total subsidy per child per day to R31. This “would translate to an increase from R6.80 to R12.40 per child per day for nutrition”, according to Real Reform.

    Furthermore, only registered Early Learning Programmes (ELPs) are eligible for the subsidy, yet 41% of ELPs are not registered. This may well mean that ELPs serving children who need the subsidy the most are not receiving it.

    Tatiana Kazim, researcher for the Equal Education Law Centre who co-authored one of the reports, says the measures government has taken to address malnutrition in the country’s children are inadequate.

    The Real Reform campaign argues for the creation of a new, separate nutrition programme solely for children in Early Childhood Development programmes.

    The National Treasury has allocated funding for a pilot programme. Tshepo Mantjé, a coordinator for Real Reform, says they hope their research will be considered in its implementation.

    The DBE attended the campaign’s report launch in Johannesburg on 3 November.

    “We are urging the Department of Basic Education to provide nutrition support to all eligible children attending early learning programmes, regardless of their registration status,” said Mantjé.

    Kazim says the programme needs to be “rolled out nationally as soon as possible”.

    The campaign recommends the DBE also conduct training on its health nutrition guidelines, oversee and coordinate the plan at national, provincial and municipal level, and make nutrition support a legal requirement.

    The three reports were written by representatives from Equal Education, South African Medical Research Council, Ilifa Labantwana, DG Murray Trust, UCT’s Centre for Law and Society, Do More Foundation and Equal Education Law Centre.

    Elijah Mhlanga, a media spokesperson for the DBE, did not respond to GroundUp’s requests for comment.

    Published originally on GroundUp.

    NextOptions

    Source:GroundUp

    GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

    Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/

    Related

    The education minister promised all schools would have a library by 29 November - but there's no chance that deadline will be met
    The education minister promised all schools would have a library by 29 November - but there's no chance that deadline will be met
     21 Sep 2023
    Re-connecting in a diverse nutrition world
    Association for Dietetics in South AfricaRe-connecting in a diverse nutrition world
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
    #BehindtheBrandManager: Anele Mjacu, category marketing manager for nutrition at Coca-Cola
     5 Apr 2023
    Personalised nutrition helps to maintain better overall health
    StonePersonalised nutrition helps to maintain better overall health
    5 tips for nutritional shopping on a budget
    dotGOOD5 tips for nutritional shopping on a budget
    Source: Firmenich
    DSM-Firmenich merger to create largest fragrance, beauty, well-being and nutrition supplier
    6 Jun 2022
    The killer quintet
    BonitasThe killer quintet
    New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent
    New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent
    9 Mar 2022
    Must read
    5 startups selected for the 2023 Irish Tech Challenge
    Entrepreneurship5 startups selected for the 2023 Irish Tech Challenge
    34 minutes
    Huge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023
    AutomotiveHuge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023
     46 minutes
    Source: Supplied. Steven Kark, group chief executive officer of Paycorp.
    FinanceNew app enables South Africans to withdraw their crypto as cash at ATMs
    2 hours
    Western Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
    AgricultureWestern Cape small-scale fishers finally get their rights
     2 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz