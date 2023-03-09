Vilandre Lubbe appointed as new head of campus at Reddford House Blue Hills

Reddford House Blue Hills in Midrand, Gauteng has appointed Vilandre Lubbe as the new head of campus.

Vilandre Lubbe, new head of campus at Reddford House Blue Hills. Image supplied

With a decade of teaching and educational management experience, Vilandre is passionate about education and is committed to excellence both inside and outside the classroom.

Vilandre is no stranger to the Reddford family where she has held management positions as a coordinator and deputy head at Reddford House for most of her professional career. She started her teaching career at a government school after obtaining her teaching qualification from the North West University of Potchefstroom. Vilandre completed several courses such as Teaching with Technology, Thinking Skills, Reggio Emilia, and Safeguarding in Education.

Vilandre's experience in education stretches from the foundation phase to matric and she has taught various subjects over the years.

In 2020, she relocated to the UK where she spent just over two years in the field of education, gaining international experience. Her focus was on attendance, pastoral care, safeguarding, and discipline. On her return to South Africa she re-joined Reddford House as preparatory teacher at Reddford House The Hills before being appointed as head of campus at Reddford House Blue Hills.

Child-centred approach

Vilandre is a passionate advocate of the school's child-centred approach and continuous drive to be better and innovative, which are key components of its curriculum. She is committed to excellence in all spheres of education and emphasises the importance of the three pillars of the school, which are the foundation of its success, being the academic programme, cultural and sporting activities, and then adds community in addition, which is inclusive and non-denominational.

As the new Head of Campus, Vilandre hopes to achieve stability and continuous growth for the school. She aims to build on the school's established values and ethos while leading the team to provide the students with every opportunity possible to develop optimally, to fuel their passions and to pursue their dreams.

Asked to share her words of wisdom with future generations, Vilandre says, “Never give up and never believe anyone who tells you that you are not capable. We all have greatness inside of us.”