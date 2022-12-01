Checkers Foods Franschhoek named top retail development at SACSC awards

Checkers Foods Franschhoek has scooped the Spectrum Award for the best retail development and design in the South African Council of Shopping Centre's (SACSC) 2022 Retail Design and Development Awards (RDDA).

Checkers Foods Franschhoek. Source: Supplied

The 1,088m2 Checkers Foods store is owned by the Shoprite Group and was designed by the group’s design team in collaboration with TDC&Co.

“Checkers Foods in the historic town of Franschhoek was the first of the smaller format concept stores to open in the Western Cape. We wanted its design to honour the style and charm of the town, as well as the architecture of the building in which it is located. We are extremely proud of this beautiful store,” says Willem Hunlun, COO of Checkers.

The awards celebrate exceptional designs of retail development projects within the South African property industry, together with their economic success. They include new shopping centres and the redevelopment and refurbishment of existing centres, as well as the design of retail stores and restaurants.

Multidimensional, sophisticated discipline

Says Amanda Stops, CEO of SACSC: “The development and design of shopping centres is a multidimensional and sophisticated discipline. It’s a creative, technical and commercial discipline that brings architecture, interior design, retail principles, consumer dynamics, environmental innovation and technology together in the conception and construction of retail space.

"Our industry is constantly innovating, creating and challenging itself, and raising the bar for development and design, and we are proud to acknowledge and to recognise this excellence.”

Source: Supplied

The awards consider the entire development package, including excellent design, achieving a clear overall development goal, responding positively to the market and surroundings, adopting innovative design and construction solutions, and embracing sustainable design and business techniques.

Designing with community and sustainability in mind

Says Derek Patrick, CEO of TDC&Co, “There is no doubt that great retail design solutions benefit tenants, shoppers and communities. Designing stores that are on brand and that promote product and services is the recipe for growth for our clients; provides landlords and other tenants with pull and feet to the mall and stores, and importantly gives customers reason to visit more often, stay longer, be surprised and entertained, and shop with ease and in comfort.

"Designing with community and sustainability in mind pushes our retailers to think and act outside their own box, and not just ‘greenwash’ and talk of their initiatives as making a difference in people’s lives, but see real connectivity and engagement and embrace what is local and real.”

Category winners at the SACSC Development & Design Awards include:

Best New Shopping Centre Development

Drakenstein Sentrum, 9,000m2, owned and developed by the Shoprite Group, architect - SVA International

Best Renovation/Expansion

Chartwell Corner, 8,436m2, owned and developed by Retail Africa, architect - JLDesign

Best Restaurant Design co-winners

McDonalds, Waterfall City, owned by McDonald’s South Africa, designed by LYT Architecture



The Blockman, Parkhurst, owned by Vassilios Holiasmenos, designed by Atmos Architecture & Design

Best Retail Store Design co-winners