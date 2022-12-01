Major expansion for Reddford House The Hills school gets underway

The senior preparatory college of Reddford House The Hills school has broken ground for an extensive expansion project that will increase capacity for student enrolments, and will include new extra-curricular facilities. The school, which forms part of the Inspired Education Group, is located in an exclusive game reserve estate in Pretoria.

Reddford House The Hills groundbreaking - Ronel Burger and Grant Ferreira with the construction crew

The new senior preparatory block will add nine classrooms, two specialist science classrooms, a staff room, piazza spaces on the ground and first floors, a bridge linking the ground and first floors to the central piazza, additional ablutions, and a landscaped courtyard space between the central hall block and the senior prep building.

Other developments include moving administration facilities from the college block to the central block, creating an additional classroom in the college block and a new college staff room.

At the ground-breaking ceremony on 23 November, Grant Ferreira, head of Reddford House The Hills, says the expansion is scheduled for completion in the first term of 2023 and will increase the school’s senior preparatory capacity. “Over and above that, our comprehensive and holistic offering will be enhanced with additional facilities that include state-of-the-art science laboratories, as well as dance, music and art studios.”

Ferreira adds that incorporating the performing arts, robotics, wide-ranging sports facilities, and academic studies into their educational curriculum is equipping their students with the creative skills and mindsets needed to succeed, lead, and innovate in today’s fast-paced economy.

Aerial view of Reddford House The Hills

But wait, there's more

Future expansion beyond Reddford House The Hills’ first phase will include an additional eight classrooms, a specialist art classroom, a dedicated STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and maths) classroom, and a bridge giving access to the hall and performing arts areas on the ground floor, and to the dining area on the first floor.

As the school offers boarding for children from other provinces, a new boarding block is also on the drawing board, to link to the newly expanded senior preparatory block, allowing for separate boys and girls boarding blocks, expanded capacity, and improved safeguarding.

Dr Ronel Burger, managing director of Reddford House Schools, says “We’re delighted to see this campus expand in line with Inspired Education’s vision to provide world-class education through a holistic and progressive model to students who are empowered by their learning, confident in their abilities, and well-equipped to achieve success. We look forward to seeing our youngsters thrive in this welcoming and constructive environment, as they prepare for future-focused careers.”