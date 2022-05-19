SAOTA exhibition opens at Miami Center for Architecture

South African architecture studio, Saota will be presenting Light Space Life at the Miami Center for Architecture in Florida from 1 to 30 June 2022.

The exhibition follows the launch of SAOTA’s first monograph. Presenting memorable and distinctive residences selected from its wide-ranging global output, the book celebrates thirty-five years of innovative residential design from Lagos to Los Angeles, including houses from the dramatic South African coast where it all began.The exhibition explores the synthesis of three core ideas within the work that has established SAOTA as an integral part of the global architectural landscape.- The energy that is crucial to human life is also the force that renders form, allowing the observer to perceive colour, texture, and space.- The manipulation of space and the definition of the sequence in which it is experienced has always been one of the architect’s primary tools. SAOTAs architecture blends and shares space, blurring the division between elements; be it internal or external, sometimes extending to the horizon, or to the sky, to create buildings that invite a powerfully emotive response.- SAOTA creates architecture that understands human needs extend beyond just the requirement for shelter. They are stages for entertaining, for sharing, for rest, for families and for contemplation.In partnership with Porcelanosa, Delta Light, and Panoramah!, the exhibition will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm. On 8 June there will be a Book Talk Event open to the public. Attendees will be able to register on the Saota website. The book will be available for purchase at the exhibition.