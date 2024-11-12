Saota bags prestigious WAF award for unbuilt residential innovations

South African architecture and design firm Saota received an award at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2024 winner last week, for their ‘Meru’ project for the category ‘Future Projects – House'.

Source: Supplied.

Considered one of the most prestigious architecture awards in the world, the WAF event spans three days and attracts over 1,500 people to recognise outstanding architecture and design projects. This year it took place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

This award is a feather in the cap for Saota, an architecture firm with a global footprint spanning six continents. It is driven by dynamic team Stefan Antoni, Philip Olmesdahl, Greg Truen, Phillippe Fouché, Mark Bullivant, Roxanne Kaye, Logen Gordon, Dani Reimers and Dominik George, and is known for an innovative and dedicated approach to the design, documentation and execution of projects globally.

The category for WAF 'Future Projects - House' is defined by its focus on innovative, unbuilt residential designs that showcase forward-thinking concepts, sustainability, and adaptability to future living needs.

The criteria for selection include originality in design approach, responsiveness to environmental and cultural contexts, and the project's potential impact on residential architecture standards and sustainable living practices.

Inspired by the Meru Oak tree only found in certain parts of Kenya, this winning project is currently in design phase.

"Reinterpreting traditional kraal architecture, this project reimagines the traditional boma - so we focused on harvesting local materials sustainably,’ explains Philippe Fouché, principal at Saota who is taking lead on this project.

“The material palate consists of locally sourced sundried bricks, coral stone and hessian cladding. Passive cooling strategies are applied, ensuring viability and comfort through a series of protective courtyards, surrounded by living spaces with views of the surrounding bushveld.”

Saota had a number of projects shortlisted for WAF 2024 – including Upper Albert in the Completed Buildings: Housing category and Kalahari Dunes for Future Project: Leisure Led Development category in collaboration with ARRCC. This award marks the firm’s first official WAF win.

The international judging panel for this year’s World Architecture Festival (WAF) Awards consists of more than 140 industry experts, representing 68 countries, and includes prominent figures such as Charu Kokate, senior partner/director at Safdie Architects; and Mario Cucinella, founder and creative director of Mario Cucinella Architects.

Among the judges this year was also Saota's very own Philip Bartman, senior associate and professional architect - who was not permitted to vote on his own company’s projects, as per judging rules.

This year’s finalists span the globe, with other winners including the likes of Contexto and Klein Dytham architecture.