Road safety tips - stay safe this festive season

South Africa has a terrible road safety record, particularly around this time of year. The onus falls on all road users, including drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists to be vigilant at all times. It is imperative that we all pay attention to the road and surroundings, follow traffic laws, and drive defensively. Here are some key road safety tips ahead of the holiday season.

1. Follow traffic laws and signals: This seems obvious but it’s worth repeating. Obey speed limits, stop at red lights and stop signs, and yield to pedestrians and other vehicles when required. Be aware of non-functioning traffic lights and how to deal with them during times of load-shedding.

2. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy: You may be keen to head out on your vacation, but a roadworthy check is crucial. Check all your tyres, including the spare, for legal tread depth and correct pressures. Have all the tools for a tyre change. Ensure all fluids are at correct levels and wipers are in good order.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...