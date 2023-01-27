Industries

Act's Nyoloha Scholarship Programme opens call for entries

27 Jan 2023
The call for the Arts and Culture Trust (Act) Nyoloha Scholarship Programme (NSP) 2023 is now open and will run until 10 March 2023.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Applicants who wish to study towards a performing, visual or digital arts degree starting in the 2024 academic year must be between the ages of 17 to 25 years with a matric (university exemption), and not be currently registered at a tertiary or accredited institution.

The Act NSP 2023 programme includes a category for digital arts candidates who should prepare to submit their portfolios comprising four artworks, while candidates in the performing arts category should prepare to submit two audition videos fitting the criteria.

This joint initiative creates an opportunity to fund higher education for young South African performers and visual and digital artists. One successful applicant in each category, ie performing arts and visual or digital arts will receive a fully paid scholarship valued at no more than R350,000 to study at a tertiary or accredited South African arts institution of their choice.

IMage supplied: The IPAF will take place in Cape Town in March
International Public Art Festival returns this year

9 hours ago

To qualify for the scholarship, you must not be considered a professional artist and cannot already be registered and studying at a tertiary or accredited institution.

Parental or guardian consent and a registration fee of R100 are required when applying to audition for a spot on the premium 2023 programme. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for virtual interviews via Zoom at a date and time to be scheduled.

The programme is comprised of online training and mentorship with industry experts. Participants are required to engage actively and participate in tasks, which will be evaluated monthly using a rating system to choose the 15 programme finalists who will compete in a final performance showcase and visual or digital art exhibition where the winners in each of the two categories will be revealed.

The 15 finalists will all travel to Johannesburg for the final week of training and gala preparation with Act covering flights, ground travel, accommodation and catering.

“Historically, the arts and culture sector has positively impacted the shaping of futures for so many, but where does talent go without knowledge or education?. Across various disciplines, the arts have nurtured and developed talent and have contributed significantly to job creation. A tertiary education exposes artists to a wide range of knowledge, resources and networks which greatly impacts the professional trajectory of a young artist,” says Act interim CEO, Jessica Denyschen.

9 African organisations driving social change awarded $5,000
9 African organisations driving social change awarded $5,000

19 Dec 2022

Fortnightly activities for the Act NSP will be managed by Act-appointed mentors who will engage regularly with mentees and provide professional support. In the final week of each month, the work undertaken by the mentees will be rated as part of the shortlisting exercise.

Students who don’t make the ratings will continue with the programme, but they will not be eligible for the finals. The final week will be comprised of masterclasses facilitated by industry leaders and will be attended by the 15 finalists, culminating in a gala function to announce the two winners of a fully paid scholarship to study at an arts institution of their choice in South Africa.

Tobie Badenhorst, head of group sponsorships and cause marketing at Nedbank says, “Whether you are in the visual and digital arts, dance, drama, music, singing and performance, we encourage you to apply. In addition to giving yourself a chance at winning one of the scholarships, up to 75 applicants will receive life-changing professional training and mentorship to help them graduate as global citizens in the arts who not only excel in their artform but are also well prepared for the world of work. The goal of the Act Nyoloha scholarship programme is to help all of you to achieve a successful and sustainable career.”

Go here to apply.

