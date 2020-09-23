Zeitz MOCAA calls on locals to participate in upcoming reopening exhibition

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is set to reopen, after seven months, on 22 October 2020. In preparation for its reopening exhibition, the Zeitz MOCAA is calling on Capetonians to submit their artworks for the Home Is Where The Art Is: Art Is Where The Home Is exhibition.
The open call is directed to professional and amateur artists, collectors and all other individuals who own and have made interesting paintings, drawings, sculptures and other artworks that brought a sense of joy during the months of the global pandemic.
The openness is evident throughout the submission phase. All artwork entries are free and there is no judging panel. Each successful entrant will also receive one admission ticket to the museum valid for multiple uses over the three-month course of the exhibition.
The show takes its first step with an online entry period from 21 September to 5 October with five categories for submissions.
Parents wanting to show off the talents of their budding Zanele Muholi’s or Picasso’s can enter under the Young Artist in Residence category. Homemade Gems is geared towards hobby artists while full-time, professional artists fall under the Professional Practise grouping. The category Local Loves is dedicated to artworks from artists across the continent. Lastly, those gifted artworks from loved ones can enter under With Love From Gogo.
Local is lekker
The exhibition also sees Zeitz MOCAA strengthen its partnerships with cultural organisations around the city who have come on board as drop-off points for local residents.
Following the online entry period, works can be dropped between 6 and 11 October at Tygerberg Art Centre in Parow, PJ Olivier Art School in Stellenbosch, Langa’s Soha Gallery, Isivivana Centre in Khayelitsha, Muizenberg’s Casa Labia Cultural Centre, Lalela Project in Hout Bay and Zeitz MOCAA in the V&A Waterfront. Following the show’s run, artworks can also be collected at these locations.
Explaining the concept of the show, Koyo Kouoh, executive director and chief curator at Zeitz MOCAA, said: “Since our inception, Capetonians have supported our young institution. This exhibition, which is unprecedented for a major museum, is our way of thanking everyone for their support. It is an invitation to be part of the museum’s ongoing success, particularly as we reopen after a challenging period. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the strength, unity and spirit of individuals throughout this difficult time.
Cape Town is a city with people from all walks of life, nationalities and backgrounds. We are delighted to open our doors to the people of Cape Town and invite them to bring their art home to Zeitz MOCAA. Capetonians own Home Is Where The Art Is and will bring it to life.
The exhibition is a clear and direct opportunity for Capetonians from all backgrounds to bring their creative voices into the contemporary art space. It also comes at a pivotal moment as the country emerges from a hard-hitting lockdown. The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of public programmes and will run until 10 January 2021. For more information, visit zeitzmocaa.museum, email muesum.aacomztiez@snoissimbus or call +27 (0)87 350 4777.