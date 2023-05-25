TinaTurner: Simply at Rest

Legendary singing sensation Tina Turner, better know as the Queen of Rock n' Roll, passed away on Tuesday, 24 May 2023 at the age of 83 in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland following a long unspecified illness.

Just two months ago, on International World Kidney Day (9 March) Turner shared an Instagram post about her kidney failure. According to reports, it remains unclear if her kidneys directly contributed to her death.

American-born and naturalised Swiss singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and author, Tina Turner, whose birth name is Anna Mae Bullock, rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer in the 60s. After a series of guest appearances on the albums of other artists, she released her debut solo album, Private Dancer, in 1984.

The album went on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide, winning three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance for What’s Love Got to Do with It. The single became Turner’s signature song.

Having sold over 100 million records worldwide, Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all time. She received 12 Grammy Awards, which include eight competitive awards, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Turner was the first Black artist and first woman to be on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, where she ranked among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. Turner had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St. Louis Walk of Fame. She was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Ike Turner in 1991 and as a solo artist in 2021.

Tina Turner was the first woman to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone (our second issue ever). Rest in peace to a legend and an icon. �� https://t.co/Hhsf51aSY7 pic.twitter.com/oviMOUTdLC — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 24, 2023

Turner is known for her electric stage presence and other hits including The Best and Proud Mary.

Celebrities and fans across the globe have being paying tribute to Tina Turner on social media.