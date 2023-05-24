Make a move to save the planet with Adidas's new sustainability campaign

Adidas yesterday, 23 May, unveiled its new global initiative - Move For The Planet - that aims to harness the collective activity of sporting communities across the world. The sports brand is encouraging people to join through with a limited-time fundraising drive.

Adidas has pledged to donate €1 to Common Goal for every 10 minutes of activity logged across 34 sports in the Adidas running app between 1-12 June 2023 – up to €1.5m. The contributions will support projects around the globe that educate and engage communities on sustainability through sport.

Ashley Czarnowski, senior director, global purpose marketing at Adidas said: “Move For The Planet is an opportunity to harness the world’s love of sport to support some of the communities that need it most. The impact of the climate crisis is being felt more severely in some places than others, however, the one thing that unites us all is our love for sport. So, in between 1 June and 12 June, we’re encouraging our global sporting community to join the movement and move for the places we play – it doesn’t matter how we move, just that we move to make a difference.”

Common Goal will direct contributions raised by Move For The Planet to projects in countries including Colombia, Greece, South Africa and Pakistan. Whether it’s renewing a community’s sports pitch using recycled materials or providing training on how to reduce plastic waste in sports facilities, the varied programmes that have been selected focus on some of the places most impacted by the effects of climate change.

Move For The Planet is part of Adidas’ wider sustainability initiatives as the company continues its mission to make what’s best for the athlete better for the planet. Earlier this year, Adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024. In 2022, 96% of all the polyester Adidas used was recycled.

However, using recycled materials does not mean that the problem is solved, and Move For The Planet represents a broadening of the brand's focus beyond its 2024 recycled polyester goal.

Anyone looking to join the movement can find out more at adidas.com/movefortheplanet