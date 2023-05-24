Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRESG Africa ConferenceOFM RadioPrimedia BroadcastingRand ShowTrialogueOptimize AgencyFood Forward SAAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CSI & Philanthropy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ESG & Sustainability jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Make a move to save the planet with Adidas's new sustainability campaign

24 May 2023
Adidas yesterday, 23 May, unveiled its new global initiative - Move For The Planet - that aims to harness the collective activity of sporting communities across the world. The sports brand is encouraging people to join through with a limited-time fundraising drive.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Adidas has pledged to donate €1 to Common Goal for every 10 minutes of activity logged across 34 sports in the Adidas running app between 1-12 June 2023 – up to €1.5m. The contributions will support projects around the globe that educate and engage communities on sustainability through sport.

Ashley Czarnowski, senior director, global purpose marketing at Adidas said: “Move For The Planet is an opportunity to harness the world’s love of sport to support some of the communities that need it most. The impact of the climate crisis is being felt more severely in some places than others, however, the one thing that unites us all is our love for sport. So, in between 1 June and 12 June, we’re encouraging our global sporting community to join the movement and move for the places we play – it doesn’t matter how we move, just that we move to make a difference.”

Common Goal will direct contributions raised by Move For The Planet to projects in countries including Colombia, Greece, South Africa and Pakistan. Whether it’s renewing a community’s sports pitch using recycled materials or providing training on how to reduce plastic waste in sports facilities, the varied programmes that have been selected focus on some of the places most impacted by the effects of climate change.

Move For The Planet is part of Adidas’ wider sustainability initiatives as the company continues its mission to make what’s best for the athlete better for the planet. Earlier this year, Adidas announced that it is ahead of schedule in its journey to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester in its products wherever possible by the end of 2024. In 2022, 96% of all the polyester Adidas used was recycled.

However, using recycled materials does not mean that the problem is solved, and Move For The Planet represents a broadening of the brand's focus beyond its 2024 recycled polyester goal.

Anyone looking to join the movement can find out more at adidas.com/movefortheplanet

NextOptions
Read more: fundraising, Adidas, fundraising campaign, fundraising initiative

Related

#OFMBakkieArm campaign embraces rural safety
OFM Radio#OFMBakkieArm campaign embraces rural safety18 May 2023
Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi
Adidas reveals Pride collection and campaign in partnership with Rich Mnisi15 May 2023
Image source: Gratisography from
Slipper up this Slipper Day 20232 May 2023
SA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas
TBWASA's most-admired creative elevated to TBWA\ chief creative officer role for global client, adidas12 Apr 2023
Source:
All the 2023 Dubai Lynx winners16 Mar 2023
Adidas' Beyond the surface campaign.
Warc Media 100 rankings announced14 Mar 2023
Adidas launches 'Sportswear' - its first new label in 50 years
Adidas launches 'Sportswear' - its first new label in 50 years2 Feb 2023
Source:
Adidas left with Yeezy stock worth more than $500m29 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz