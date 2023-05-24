Freedom of Movement partners with Sneaker Shack for shoe donation initiative

Lifestyle brand Freedom of Movement (FOM) launched its FOM Forward campaign on 18 May 2023, which allows its customers to donate their worn and well-loved FOM vellies or tekkies in brand stores countrywide to be refurbished and redistributed to those in need.

Image supplied

In exchange for their donation, customers will get 15% off their purchase of a new pair FOM tekkies or vellies. ⁠Each donated pair of shoes will be refreshed and revived by The Sneaker Shack, packaged in recycled Virobags and donated to communities around South Africa. The first drop will be done at the Mbekweni Youth Centre, a fitting home where FOM led the project to successfully build a rugby field in 2019.

Image supplied

“We believe that all businesses have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars, whether it’s on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur,” says Marcel Boezaart, director of FOM. “Our vision is to inspire freedom to dream, freedom to create and freedom to move. This is the foundation on which our business was originally built and remains true 10 years later. The FOM Forward campaign builds on this vision and also creates an opportunity for our customers to take hands with FOM in a cause aimed at helping those in need. We are excited for this campaign as well as other projects in the pipeline which will ensure we continue using FOM as a force for good.”

“You must never think your contribution is less than someone else’s. Everyone can do something good. No matter how small,” says Siya Kolisi, strategic brand partner at FOM.