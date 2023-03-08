Yandiswa Nkonde appointed as Urban Brew Studios head of channels

Urban Brew Studios (UBS) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Yandiswa Nkonde as the head of channels effective 1 March 2023.

Yandiswa Nkonde

Nkonde has been acting in this position since August 2022.

Yandi, as she is known, has previously worked for M-Net, SABC, TopTV and Kwese throughout her television career that spans over 18 years, with roles ranging from scheduler, planner, assistant brand manager, movie manager, programme buyer, and channel manager; and she is no stranger to the media and broadcast industry.

"Her passion, experience and leadership complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe her impressive ability for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead UBS Channels, One Gospel and Dumisa TV as we prepare the business for the next phase of profitable viewership growth" said Calvin Sefala, UBS CEO.

With a passion for delivering inspirational content that positively impacts audiences and society, Nkonde is the ideal addition to the UBS leadership team.