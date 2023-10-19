Michael de Koker appointed CEO of Falke SA

The fourth generation, family-owned German textile group Falke has appointed Michael de Koker to manage their South African operations. De Koker has a well-rounded background in the manufacturing, retail, and distribution industries.

Michael de Koker was appointed CEO of Falke South Africa. Image supplied

Having headed up some of the largest and well-known brands specifically Guess SA/Africa, being retail director of Guess Australia and more recently the CEO of a proudly South African clothing manufacturer, De Koker brings a wealth of experience to Falke South Africa.

De Koker worked for the Studio 88 group, Woolworths and other retailer and is well equipped to lead Falke SA in an ever-challenging South African retail landscape.

Falke has built its reputation on cutting-edge design, innovation, and quality. The technological sophistication and quality of its advanced performance sports range and men’s and women’s fashion offerings, gives FALKE top ranking on the global platform.

Established in 1974, Falke SA manufactures million’s pairs of socks per year for the domestic and export market, as well as high-end hosiery from its Rosslyn facility. The company is a significant employer in its two locations in Belville and Rosslyn.

“Our staff is our biggest asset and their loyalty to Falke is the key to our achievements. We pride ourselves on the commitment of our staff. I intend to create an inspired, rewarding and involved culture, centred around quality and customer satisfaction,” states De Koker.

De Koker is excited at the opportunity to lead Falke and will be doing so by staying true to the core values of this phenomenal brand that has evolved alongside the ever-expanding sport industry.

“Falke has always put the customer first and continues to do so through ongoing product development that caters to sport specific requirements. Whether amateur, professional, or simply living a healthy lifestyle, Falke supports our customers every step of the way,” concludes De Koker.

Falke strives to limit their carbon footprint through groundbreaking BCOOL recycled technology using re-engineered yarns from sustainably sourced, second-generation polymers, obtained from trusted suppliers.