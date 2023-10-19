Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GfK – An NIQ CompanyTekkie TownSpecialised ExhibitionsDistellPareto LimitedOLC Through The Line CommunicationsW&RSETAPyrotecQuickEasy SoftwareOnPoint PRNorth-West University (NWU)HellopeterSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Michael de Koker appointed CEO of Falke SA

19 Oct 2023
The fourth generation, family-owned German textile group Falke has appointed Michael de Koker to manage their South African operations. De Koker has a well-rounded background in the manufacturing, retail, and distribution industries.
Michael de Koker was appointed CEO of Falke South Africa. Image supplied
Michael de Koker was appointed CEO of Falke South Africa. Image supplied

Having headed up some of the largest and well-known brands specifically Guess SA/Africa, being retail director of Guess Australia and more recently the CEO of a proudly South African clothing manufacturer, De Koker brings a wealth of experience to Falke South Africa.

De Koker worked for the Studio 88 group, Woolworths and other retailer and is well equipped to lead Falke SA in an ever-challenging South African retail landscape.

Falke has built its reputation on cutting-edge design, innovation, and quality. The technological sophistication and quality of its advanced performance sports range and men’s and women’s fashion offerings, gives FALKE top ranking on the global platform.

Established in 1974, Falke SA manufactures million’s pairs of socks per year for the domestic and export market, as well as high-end hosiery from its Rosslyn facility. The company is a significant employer in its two locations in Belville and Rosslyn.

“Our staff is our biggest asset and their loyalty to Falke is the key to our achievements. We pride ourselves on the commitment of our staff. I intend to create an inspired, rewarding and involved culture, centred around quality and customer satisfaction,” states De Koker.

De Koker is excited at the opportunity to lead Falke and will be doing so by staying true to the core values of this phenomenal brand that has evolved alongside the ever-expanding sport industry.

“Falke has always put the customer first and continues to do so through ongoing product development that caters to sport specific requirements. Whether amateur, professional, or simply living a healthy lifestyle, Falke supports our customers every step of the way,” concludes De Koker.

Falke strives to limit their carbon footprint through groundbreaking BCOOL recycled technology using re-engineered yarns from sustainably sourced, second-generation polymers, obtained from trusted suppliers.

NextOptions

Related

Brothers Matt (left) and Brad Milne (right) with Falke group general manager Martin Grobbelaar and Keaton Quarmby, group marketing executive, during a recent visit to Sydney.
Falke South Africa takes on Australian market7 Jun 2018
Professor Jorge Marx-Gomez from the University of Oldenburg with Charral Adams, Quality Control Supervisor in the Finishing Department.
Textile company hosts German delegation10 Nov 2015
New CEO for Falke
New CEO for Falke20 May 2015

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz