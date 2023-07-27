Industries

Isuzu to sponsor SA Fashion Week

27 Jul 2023
Isuzu Motors South Africa will be Fashion Week's official motor vehicle partner for the next two years, until July 2025.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for both the automotive giant and the renowned fashion event, combining the essence of innovation, style, and creativity.

New avenues

By partnering with SA Fashion Week, Isuzu aims to explore new avenues and showcase its range of vehicles.

"We are thrilled to be the official motor vehicle partner of SA Fashion Week," says Ziphindiwe Ngcobo, department executive: marketing.

Modern African design on display at London Craft Week
Modern African design on display at London Craft Week

10 May 2023

"This collaboration embodies the spirit of both our brands, as we share a dedication to innovation with purpose, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We look forward to supporting the creative talents within the South African fashion industry."

"SA Fashion Week is delighted to welcome Isuzu as our official motor vehicle Partner," says Lucilla Booyzen, CEO of South African Fashion Week.

Naming rights

"This sponsorship opens up exciting opportunities for the fashion community and demonstrates Isuzu's commitment to empowering the creative industry. We believe this partnership will be mutually beneficial, leaving an indelible mark on the future of both fashion and automotive landscapes."

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Isuzu will have the exclusive naming rights to one show per season, amplifying its brand presence during the event. By aligning with the SA Fashion Week brand, Isuzu aims to connect with fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and potential customers who share the same passion for style, elegance, and craftsmanship.

SA Fashion Week takes place at the Mall of Africa on 19-21 October 2023.

