IAB SA Future of Measurement Committee
In August 2020, the IAB South Africa launched the Future of Measurement committee with the aim of better understanding the current and anticipated future needs of the industry with regards to digital measurement, and use this understanding to inform the IAB SA Digital Measurement Tender and any further activities that the IAB undertakes in order to better support the measurement requirements of the industry.
The primary point of reference for the committee in understanding the industry’s measurement needs has been the IAB Measurement Survey, which was run from December 2020 to January 2021. The measurement survey was shared with a diverse group of respondents, representing views from across industry stakeholders, the results of which have now been distilled by the committee into an industry statement of needs which is in review with the IAB SA Measurement Council and IAB SA Executive Board.
There is a need for a standardised measurement currency and common language for stakeholders across the industry to value inventory and audiences within digital media channels. This measurement currency should be beneficial across all industry stakeholders by enabling publishers to demonstrate and justify the value of their properties in comparison to others in the market, enable agencies to make planning/investment decisions and forecast results, and allow brands to better understand the return on their digital media investments.
The survey results highlighted the key challengesfaced by indsutry stakeholders and rated the following items for review as part of the IAB SA digital measurement currency and any further activities performed by the IAB in the measurement space:
“The measurement survey was hugely beneficial to support in our understanding of current and future needs of the industry, and we’re very excited to have such clear direction with regards to how we take measurement forward as the IAB. As a committee we believe that this positions us well for the upcoming tender process, and any further measurement activities that the IAB takes on in the future.” Imraan Rajab – IAB Future of Measurement Committee Lead and COO MediaCom South Africa.
With the measurement survey and a guiding statement of needs drafted the committee in review with the IAB SA Measurement Council and IAB SA Executive Board, the commmitte aims to publish and manage the RFP for the IAB SA Digital Measurement Tender in late April, with the aim to appoint a measurement partner for 2021 – 2024.
About the IAB South Africa
The Interactive Advertising Bureau is based in over 47 countries and serves to empower the media & marketing industry to thrive in a digital economy. We do this through our connected culture and accessible access to experts and expertise, enabling you to make better digital decisions with smart, motivating and actionable insights.
To sign up as an IAB SA Member: Email Hello@iabsa.net
For more information on the IAB SA click here.
To subscribe to our IAB SA monthly newsletter click here.
To find out more about IAB SA Membership Fees and Benefits email Debbie@iabsa.net
- Web traffic and behaviour, audience data and insights for IAB South Africa publishers and the broader digital ecosystem at large
- A means to benchmark and measure the performance of paid media activities
- Sufficiently cover measurement of the above across existing and emerging digital channels
- Enable continued measurement in an environment where digital measurement technologies are being replaced and evolving
- Results that are comparable with similar web and audience measurement solutions, and able to be integrated with these other existing solutions where relevant
The IAB South Africa, is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital industry within South Africa.
