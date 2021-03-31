Sanlam rebrands; unveils new promise to Africa

Yesterday evening Sanlam unveiled its new purpose and brand positioning, what it calls its new promise to Africa.

Sydney Mbhele

Noticed something a little different around here? It’s more than a motto. It’s a promise to every man, woman and child to help you find your financial confidence. Start here: https://t.co/Hpv0z5TFoN#LiveWithConfidence pic.twitter.com/0GdoBt0NT0 — Sanlam (@sanlam) March 30, 2021

Through a new range of products and services, as well as through a host of innovations that seek to empower the continent to make wiser financial choices, Sanlam’s new positioning, “Live with confidence" is not simply a new pay-off line, but a maxim they’re seeking to live by and restructure their entire business around too.They plan to do this by providing more Africans with the knowledge, tools and resources necessary to participate more meaningfully in the mainstream economy.This includes a range of initiatives, including new data- and AI-led innovations such as a Confidence Coach Chat-bot to up skill financial literacy, an Annual Financial Confidence Index to pinpoint regions where capacity building is imperative, and the launch of the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show, the country’s first ever financial education family TV game show in April.“Instead of simply imploring people to change their financial habits, we’ve set out to practically include them more in the economy and to have a better relationship with money, thereby, empowering a greater confidence in all of life,” says Sydney Mbhele, Sanlam’s chief executive of Brand.Together with their creative agency partner, King James Group Africa, Sanlam set out to redefine the essence of what makes them tick—and to match this with the inherent challenges and opportunities surrounding them. “Sanlam has always had this notion of empowerment at its heart – we’re going back to our roots of empowerment and articulating this in a more purposeful way,” says Mbhele.“Ensuring the previously marginalised have access to well-functioning financial infrastructure is paramount,” he continues. “By imprinting ‘Live with confidence’ in the DNA of every aspect of our business, from the financial adviser’s meeting with a client to the development of new offerings, we will empower generations to be financially confident, secure and prosperous.”Far from empty rhetoric, Sanlam’s confidence in the very people it seeks to embolden is made all the more sincere by its own track record — having invested R630m in the communities it operates in, in the last 10 years alone, through its Sanlam Foundation. It has also contributed over R5bn to relief and rejuvenation efforts to revive African economies during the Covid-19 crisis.