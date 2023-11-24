Introducing the White Star Miss Soweto 2023: A showcase of talent, grace, and community spirit

The highly anticipated White Star Miss Soweto 2023 pageant is set to captivate audiences on 25 November at the esteemed Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto. This year’s pageant is elevated to the next level by the generous support of our sponsors and talent who are contributing to make this event a truly memorable experience for all involved.

Bucy Radebe

We are privileged to unveil the esteemed sponsors of the Miss Soweto 2023 pageant:

White Star Super Maize Meal: headline sponsor



Revlon South Africa: makeup partner



Kicks Sportswear: footwear sponsor



Eli Ball: evening gown sponsor



K Mile Models: pageant experience partner



Sugar Apple Designs: visual design partner

The 2023 finalists have undergone a series of enriching workshops aimed at fostering confidence and enhancing their personal and professional skills. These initiatives are thoughtfully designed to prepare the finalists for the Miss Soweto pageant and equip them for successful careers beyond participating in the pageant.

Kamo Mphela

The pageant is honoured to welcome a line-up of distinguished South African talent to grace the stage and judges’ table:

Thabiso Makhubela and Lerato Kganyago as co-hosts



Nthabiseng Kgase as the red carpet host



Esteemed judges, including Bridget Masinga, Grace Mantjiu, Emmanuel Tjiya, and Sammy Mhaule



Mesmerising performances by Kamo Mphela and Bucy Radebe

The entire community is invited to participate in the pageant by casting their votes for the People’s Choice Award. Voting commenced in October 2023 and will conclude on the day of the pageant on 25 November 2023 at 4pm. Individuals can vote for their favourite contestant by texting "Hi" to the WhatsApp number 073 065 1066 or by accessing the White Star online voting platform at https://wa.me/27730651066?text=Hi– and selecting the number associated with their choice.

Lerato Kganyago

For those seeking more information about the event and the remarkable #MissSoweto2023 finalists, please visit https://whitestar.africa/.

The White Star Miss Soweto 2023 pageant promises to be a celebration of beauty, resilience, and community spirit, continuing its legacy as a springboard for the aspirations of young Sowetan women. Join us in heralding the start of a new chapter for our winners and in commemorating this enduring tribute to the spirit of Soweto.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lungile Nyembe | lungile@onpointpr.co.za