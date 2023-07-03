Spotify's Greasy Tunes, a month-long experiential pop-up, which pairs South African food with music, kicked off in Johannesburg this weekend, with influencers, media gathering on Saturday for the launch. Greasy Tunes celebrates Spotify's leading playlists, culture, community, conversation, creators, fans, and most importantly, greasy South African meals.

Spotify Greasy Tunes Opens in Braamfontein. Image by Spotify

Greasy Tunes attaches itself to various Joburg cultural communities, from the aesthetics down to the menu. The venue’s setup borrows from the township kota cafes with outdoor table tennis placed strategically in the venue while mini pool tables and jenga adorn the tables.

True to fashion, the snacks on the cafe-style-decorated tables were nuts served in a jar and rainbow mielie pops famously known as “skopas”. Food inspired by the melting pot of cultures that is South Africa including pap infused with cheese was a guest favourite alongside the slap chips served township-style.

Opening night was filled with mesmerising DJ sets and artists' performances by artists including Yolophonik and Cornelius SA. They set the tone for the first week’s activities celebrating house and dance music culture dubbed Mint: Feast on South Africa’s Best Electronic Dance Music, House and Afrotech.

The Pantsula dance craze usually seen on the streets of Johannesburg was brought to life on stage by a group called Spirit in Motion known for spontaneous and passionate dance routines.

Speaking at the launch, Spotify sub-Saharan Africa managing director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said, “Spotify has witnessed the undeniable power of audio in spreading South African culture and trends, both within the continent and worldwide. Greasy Tunes, with its embodiment of South African culture and trends, represents an expansion of this influence by blending music and cuisine in a beloved city that resonates with countless individuals.”

Weekly themes

Week 1 (5-9 July) Mint, featuring SA’s best Electronic, House and Afrotech



Week 2 (12-16 July) Amapiano Grooves



Week 3 (19-23 July) Mzansi Raps featuring the best of local Hip Hop and Rap



Week 4 (26-30 July) Pan-Africa featuring the hottest in Pan-African beats

Spotify Greasy Tunes runs every Wednesday to Sunday until 30 July. For tickets and the lineup, head to spotify greasytunes.co.za.