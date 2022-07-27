The African music industry to be celebrated at Fame Week Africa

With a rich 3-day programme of content sessions, workshops, networking events and live performances, music makers, cutting-edge technology companies, brands and talent will come together in the host city of Cape Town to enrich the passionate relationship between people and music, transform audience engagement and form new business connections.

Hear from industry experts

From 24–25 August, the Muziki Africa content sessions and workshops, powered by African Rising Music Conference (ARMC), will unpack the opportunities and tools that can help propel the careers of artists and music professionals in Africa.

“ARMC is a collaborative space for taking African music from the streets, to the studio, to the world. We are excited about the partnership as together we will be able to provide a platform which will enable to be inspired, learn and create networks within Africa and globally,” says Martin Hiller: marketing, creative and content director for Fame Week Africa.

The content sessions will not only focus the recording artists but also on music executives and individuals that earn money by writing songs, creating and selling recorded music, and sheet music. The issue of ownership of the music and what the artists are entitled to will also be discussed.

Featured speakers include Eddie Hatitye, director: Music in Africa Foundation; DJ Draes, artist and producer; XXC Legacy, artist and cross trainer ambassador; Mzoxolo X Mayongo, co-founder of Magolide Collective; Siya Metane, CEO: SlikourOnLife; Antos Stella, CEO: Content Connect Africa; Namakau Star, artist; Das Kapital, musician, designer, voice; Barry Bridges, sleep recovery specialist and representation from Women in Music South Africa.

Sarah Jane Nicholson, managing director Paradise Africa Distribution adds: “When two great brands collide, magic happens! Muziki Africa and @africa_rising_music_conference are proud to announce their partnership for the #muzikiafrica content sessions at @fameweekafrica. Featured speakers include @xxc_legacy, @magolide.co, @djdreas_na, @dwsonofficial @kamo_mailula @namakau.star @stellaantos and #womeninmusicsa.

Carrying on from the core pillars discussed at this year’s ARMC, we dive deep into what it means to build an Independent career as an artist or label, unpack building bridges opportunities and discuss ways to amplify female voices within the music eco system.

More reasons to be excited

The Muziki Africa pavilion at Fame Week Africa connects labels, streamers, producers and recording artists, the Sounds of Muziki powered by Paradise Sound System gives eight artists the opportunity to release one of their singles and the Fame-ous Party shine a spotlight on African singers.

"Muziki Africa is a big step for artists not only to tap into the music sector but also all the other creative industries. As a self-managed, independent artist, this will allow me to be exposed to an entirely new network of professionals that I would never ever have been able to reach," says singer, songwriter and entertainer, Bonga Kwana.

Be part of the cultural revolution

As a platform for showcasing new African artists, musical trends and music related products and services, Muziki Africa at Fame Week Africa is the go-to destination for all artists to network with a global music sector. From hot trends to strategic approach and business models, if this is your world, these are your people. What are you waiting for? Register to attend the content sessions now.

Muziki Africa video:

Other events happening during Fame Week Africa include: MIP Africa, part of the global MIP Markets, Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF), and Media Entertainment Solutions Africa (MESA).

Now is your chance to be part of Africa’s most diverse, collaborative and innovative event for the continent’s creatives. Forge, enrich and strengthen your business relationships and advance your career at Fame Week Africa, built by RX Africa.

