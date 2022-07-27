About the new annual Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

Creo has announced the launch of the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, a new annual awards programme for short films, providing a gateway for the development of creative excellence.

Sponsored by Sony and free to enter, the awards set out to elevate original voices from around the globe with a fresh perspective on storytelling.

30 shortlisted filmmakers will be selected and flown to Los Angeles for the Awards ceremony, taking place on 22 February 2023 in the Cary Grant Theatre at the historic Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, California. Winners from six categories will be announced on the night and rewarded with cash prizes and a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment. Winners will be selected by a panel of leading figures chaired by award-winning theatre, television and film director Justin Chadwick.

Following the Awards night, all 30 winners and shortlist will attend two days of workshops, screenings and panel discussions led by Sony Pictures executives and top experts in their fields. The two-day programme will cover a wide range of topics from pitching to legal, to working with talent agencies and using cutting-edge technologies including animation and CGI. This aims to support filmmakers’ career progression by providing them with exclusive access and unparalleled insight into the inner workings of the industry.

Chadwick said, ‘We are in a moment of great change in the film industry: where studios are looking for original new voices that can cut through the noise and find new ways of communicating with audiences. With the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards we are looking for the next generation of storytellers whose work can engage, inform, entertain and excite. If you have something to say and you want your voice to be heard, we want to hear it.’

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards includes the following competitions and categories:

Filmmaker

The Filmmaker competition elevates original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling.

Three categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Environment.

Entries must be between five to 20 minutes in length and can be shot on any device.

Shortlist of up to 15 filmmakers (maximum five per category).

Winners and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop programme.

The three category winners additionally receive $5,000 and an FX9 Cinema Line Camera (plus lens).

Student Filmmaker

Two categories: Fiction and Non-Fiction.

Entrants must be studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide.

Entries must be between five to 20 minutes in length and can be shot on any device.

Shortlist of up to 10 is selected (maximum five per category) to ensure representation of the different continents and a diverse range of global talent.

Winners and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop programme.

The two category winners and their institutions additionally receive a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment.

Future Format

The Student Filmmaker competition rewards the talent soon set to shape the industry.

The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a new technical brief each year.

For 2023, submissions are to be shot exclusively on a smartphone.

Entries must be between two to five minutes in length and can be shot on any smartphone.

Shortlist of up to five is selected.

Winner and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop programme.

The category winner additionally receives $2,500 and a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment.

The deadline for all entries is 13 December 2022, at 7am CT. The two-day workshop programme will take place at the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, California on 23 and 24 February 2023. The jury panel for the inaugural edition will be announced in September 2022.

For more information and to submit to the awards go here.