Nominees announced for Feather Awards 2021

The list of colourful nominees have been announced for the 13th annual Feather Awards, set to take place on 11 November 2021 at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Thami Kotlolo, Feather Awards cofounder

And the nominees are...

Feather Awards comes of age

This year, the nominee list comprises personalities and individuals from various industry sectors including entertainment, politics, lifestyle, sport and business. Each nominated individual or organisation, in one way or the other, has either represented, inspired, or celebrated the LGBTIQ community with excellence and distinction over the past twelve months.Category finalists and later winners are selected and adjudicated by a panel consisting of members of the media and entertainment industry, who are firmly in touch with what’s hot and not on the South African social circuit.The 2021 edition is aptly themed 'Queer Lives Matter', in line with the global conversation that seeks to address the array of LGBTI issues, which includes violent crimes against the LGBTIQ community.In addition, the Feather Awards aims to do the following:• Amplify the plight of the community during the build-up to the swards.• Uplifting the names of the LGBTIQ activists who are doing impactful work in various communities across the country.• Pay homage to supportive media bodies, LGBTIQ student movements and selected role models who enrich and back the community.• Celebrate the lives of those lost over the past 12 months.Now in its 13th year, the awards have evolved from solely an award celebration back in 2008 to a full array LGBTIQ advocacy activations taking place throughout the year. Done in partnership with the Thami Dish Foundation, these programmes include the LGBTIQ+ dialogues, workshop and trainings done in communities across South Africa.The actual Feather Awards will take place on 11 November at a private ceremony in Johannesburg.Leroy MarcRich MnisiZozibini TunziSiya KhumaloWiseman ZitharRich MnisiJohanna MukokiAyanda NcwaneAmanda DambuzaPhuti ‘Minaj’ LekoloaneProtea PumasPalesa ManalengPhuthi ‘Minaj’ LekoloaneRoché KesterThebe MaguguMusa and Liesel MthombeniSylvester Chauke and Tumelo MmusiLatoya and Lebo KeswaKamo MphelaShudufadzo MusidaAma QamathaBecomingShakeDown YFMThe RiverLady DuZoe ModigaNokuthula MavusoLady DuMakhadziLanga MavusoJohanna MukokiLelo WhatGoodBobby BlancoNonku Williams and her MomThabo Smalls & KeJile keJileKhanyi MbauThe Funny ChefCoachella RandyTumi PowerhouseLevis X Langa MavusoErnest & YoungTshepo JeansGauteng Department of EducationDepartment of Education Western CapeNational Youth Development AgencyVaal LGBTVogue NightsQueer Lives MatterHouse of Diamond (Original Hunty)Bongani Sibeko and Ndumiso NgidiVirginia MagwazaDavid Tlale"It's been an interest 13 years building these awards as a community. From starting out as a small celebration at a nightclub in Rosebank, the Feathers is now a whole teenager, a fully operational powerhouse of programmes. Through the awards we have showcased, celebrated and shared the South African LGBTIQ community with not only the African continent but also the world at large. They have also helped empower the country through dialogues and workshops, making their voice heard in communities in the public and private sector,” said Thami Kotlolo, cofounder of the Feather Awards."This year we are celebrating the entire community with the Queer Lives Matter theme. It's been thirteen years in the making, so here's to the next milestone, onward to adulthood."