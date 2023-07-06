DGB stands firm as leading spirits producer in SA

Always a strong contender, DGB Spirits were once again the judges choice at the African leg of the Intercontinental Spirits Challenge (ISC) 2023.

Photo by Eva Bronzini via www.pexels.com

The Intercontinental Spirits Challenge aims to celebrate excellence in the spirits industry globally, providing a platform for distilleries and producers from around the world to showcase their products and have them blind-tasted and evaluated by a panel of expert judges.

Now in its 28th year, the ISC awards serve as a mark of distinction. They contribute greatly to a spirit's recognition within the industry as well as provide exposure to consumers and enthusiasts who make informed choices based on the awards.

This year DGB entered five brands to participate in the competition that took place from 24-30 May 2023, and are proud to announce the results for each brand:

Coco Rico - Double Gold

A spirit-based salted caramel and coconut flavoured cream liqueur that captures a feeling of paradise with every sip.

1000 Pounder Rum – Gold

A hand-crafted dark Jamaican-style rum with subtle flavours of cinnamon, oak, caramel and cigars.

Sydney Back Potstill Brandy 10 Year - Double Gold

An expertly produced blend of hazelnut, peach and subtle liquorice notes offering savoury and sweet flavours of almond and apricot.

Boschendal XO Potstill Brandy - Double Gold

A double distilled, masterfully blended brandy that exudes deep amber warmth enhanced by complex dried peaches and spice.

Sydney Back Potstill Brandy 15 Year - Trophy Winner

A full bodied, complex bouquet of aromatic oak with walnut, floral, spicy vanilla, sweet caramel toffee and butterscotch. Refined, subtle and delicate, with a lingering fruity aroma and dry finish.

Sydney Back Potstill Brandy 15 Year captivated the judges with its depth of flavour, complexity and unparalleled quality as a Cape Brandy. The brandy was awarded the Trophy Award for outstanding character and finesse along with only one other brandy.

“DGB emerged as the most impressive producer, with outstanding performance in the competition”, commented a Intercontinental Spirits Challenge Awards representative.