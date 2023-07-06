DGB stands firm as leading spirits producer in SA

The Intercontinental Spirits Challenge aims to celebrate excellence in the spirits industry globally, providing a platform for distilleries and producers from around the world to showcase their products and have them blind-tasted and evaluated by a panel of expert judges.
Now in its 28th year, the ISC awards serve as a mark of distinction. They contribute greatly to a spirit's recognition within the industry as well as provide exposure to consumers and enthusiasts who make informed choices based on the awards.
This year DGB entered five brands to participate in the competition that took place from 24-30 May 2023, and are proud to announce the results for each brand:
A spirit-based salted caramel and coconut flavoured cream liqueur that captures a feeling of paradise with every sip.
A hand-crafted dark Jamaican-style rum with subtle flavours of cinnamon, oak, caramel and cigars.
An expertly produced blend of hazelnut, peach and subtle liquorice notes offering savoury and sweet flavours of almond and apricot.
A double distilled, masterfully blended brandy that exudes deep amber warmth enhanced by complex dried peaches and spice.
A full bodied, complex bouquet of aromatic oak with walnut, floral, spicy vanilla, sweet caramel toffee and butterscotch. Refined, subtle and delicate, with a lingering fruity aroma and dry finish.
Sydney Back Potstill Brandy 15 Year captivated the judges with its depth of flavour, complexity and unparalleled quality as a Cape Brandy. The brandy was awarded the Trophy Award for outstanding character and finesse along with only one other brandy.
“DGB emerged as the most impressive producer, with outstanding performance in the competition”, commented a Intercontinental Spirits Challenge Awards representative.