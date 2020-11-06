Introducing Kloof Street Village, Cape Town's new Covid-19 designed dining hub

The Real Foods Group has introduced Cape Town to a new dining experience, specifically designed to accommodate our current Covid-19 pandemic needs. Four of the group's dining brands at Kloof Street Village - Nü Health Food Café, Schoon Bread Café and newcomers Free Bird and Kofi - have been designed in this post-Covid dining setting.

Covid-19 has changed casual dining, so we’ve embraced the new requirements for a safe dining experience at Kloof Street Village and have considered how people want to socialise. Although the site was secured prior to lockdown, we completely redesigned the restaurant during lockdown by conceptualising what it would take for maximum health and safety. The store features perspex screens to cordon off certain areas, while still allowing for a social vibe between socially distanced tables. Technology is used to facilitate contactless transactions and there is a large outdoor seating area for fresh-air and summer socialising.

Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski

Contactless tech

New concepts

Dean Kowarski, CEO of Real Foods, says:All staff must wear masks at all times and are trained on strict hygiene protocols, like sanitising and hand-washing. Buzzers go off every 30 minutes to remind staff to sanitise or wash their hands.The technology includes self-order kiosks as well as a mobile app using QR codes for ordering from any of the four restaurants for take-away or sit-down. The mobile app can also be used to order ahead and all takeaway orders can be picked up in a dedicated contactless area. Those customers who prefer to place their order in person can make use of the counter service, though all counters will have protective perspex screens to protect customers and staff.Large fold-stack windows were added to the design to allow for better ventilation and air circulation. The space was designed with additional measures to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19, including sanitisation stations and handwashing facilities.Kofi and Nü have outdoor ordering hatches so that customers can order without having to enter the store. There is also a completely separate entrance for Uber Eats and Mr D Food delivery drivers, limiting the number of people in the store while ensuring customers have access to their favourite food brands.Two new concepts make their debut at Kloof Street Village: Kofi, which serves exceptional small-batch roasted African coffee in addition to a wine, beer and spirits list curated by Publik Wine; and Free Bird, which offers delicious free-range crispy chicken burgers and hand-cut fries.The Covid-friendly design was a collaborative effort from four South African architects and designers: award-winning architects Jon Jacobson and Jean-Mari Steyn of Metropolis Design led the project, working alongside Tristan Du Plessis of Studio A, global winner of the 2019 Restaurant and Design Awards; Marco Simal of Simal Studio; and interior designer Nina Du Plessis. The architects and designers worked together to create a clean, modern space that flows beautifully, with Covid-safe functions. The challenge was to ensure that each brand retained its own unique identity while complementing the overall design. “We wanted to create a warm, inviting village-like local hub. A welcoming space with exceptional food, great coffee and a superb drinks list,” says Glenda Philp, head of strategic projects at Real Foods.Kowarski concludes that Covid-19 has elevated the importance of wholesome eating to keep communities healthy. “In that sense, Covid-19 fits with our mission to ensure that healthy food is easily accessible and convenient. It’s been a challenging few months, but we are excited to innovate and introduce more new products and brands. Kloof Street Village is a comfortable, safe space where friends can socialise over coffee, breakfast or lunch or meet up for an after-work drink and casual dinner,” he concludes.The venue is situated at the corner of Kloof and Rheede Streets in Cape Town, and is open Monday to Sunday, from 7am to 10pm daily.